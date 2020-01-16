PepsiCo gets all its American electricity from renewable sources

Dive overview:

PepsiCo gets all its electricity in the US from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar energy later in 2020, the company said in a statement. The US is the largest food and beverage company market and accounts for almost half of total global electricity consumption.

The efforts of PepsiCo in the US reflect similar initiatives in other parts of the world. The company said that nine countries in the European direct activities of PepsiCo already get 100% of their electricity demand from renewable sources. In addition, 76% of the electricity requirement of PepsiCo Mexico Foods in 2018 was supplied via wind energy.

“We have entered a decade that will be crucial to the future of our planet’s health,” said Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo’s president and CEO. “PepsiCo strives for 100% renewable electricity in the US because the serious threat climate change poses to the world requires faster and more powerful action from all of us.”

Sustainability is intrinsically interwoven into the daily activities of almost all food and beverage companies in the US. Along with PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Mars Wrigley, Hershey, Walmart and Unilever are just a few of the companies that have announced some sort of sustainability goal.

Along with altruistic reasons, there is a monetary motivation for companies to embrace sustainability through practices such as renewable energy, recyclable packaging or saving water. According to Nielsen, 66% of all consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable brands. This figure is even higher for younger consumers: 73% of the millennials and 72% of Gen Zers agree to spend more on brands that integrate sustainability into their activities.

As the purchasing power of younger shoppers increases and they begin to start their own families, brands that are willing to change their business model in the name of the environment can gain even greater long-term benefits through customer loyalty and additional sales.

PepsiCo has a long list of famous brands such as Cheetos, Quaker, Tropicana, Aquafina and Mountain Dew. As a result, his decision to use electricity from renewable sources could benefit a wide range of products in the PepsiCo portfolio if the New York-based snack and drink company decided to use it as a marketing tool. Publishing its latest commitment in the field of packaging, via commercials and on social media can help distance oneself from competitors who have yet to fulfill their promise or are unable to achieve it for some time.

AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, has promised to get 100% of its purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025. Beer from plants that achieve this goal will have a “100% renewable energy” symbol on the label. Currently about half of the electricity purchased by its US electricity comes from renewable sources.

Because sustainability is no longer a luxury, companies such as PepsiCo must not only embrace practice, but also increasingly show that they are delivering on their promise. Last year, Greenpeace followed the follow-up of companies with sustainability commitments – in particular those related to deforestation. It noted that “no company was able to show a meaningful attempt to remove deforestation from the supply chain.” However, several have 2020 targets, so they have about a year to show progress.

As headlines on climate change occur more frequently, multi-billion companies will be under pressure to play their part and prove that they support words with concrete action. Companies such as PepsiCo, who are at the forefront of sustainability, have the best chance of avoiding a potential PR nightmare later and even benefiting financially if their competitors are under attack.