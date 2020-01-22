Peppers, Brown is inducted into the NC Hall of Fame

The UNC Football program is recognized by Mack Brown and Julius Peppers as both are inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Two members of the North Carolina Tar Heels football program are honored by the state of North Carolina.

Former Tar Heels star Julius Peppers and current head coach Mack Brown will be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, the museum announced on Wednesday. Brown and Peppers will join Dennis Craddock, who served as an athletics coach in North Carolina for 27 years, before retiring in 2012.

Peppers and Craddock are seven other members of the 2020 class: Debbie Antonelli, Muggsy Bogues, Dr.

The 57th annual banquet takes place on May 1 at the Raleigh Convention Center. Participants will receive significant items and memorabilia donated to the Hall of Fame located at the NC Museum of History in Raleigh.

Peppers had a monster career in North Carolina before playing 15 years in the NFL after being ranked second overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2002 NFL Draft. He led all college football with 15 sacks in the 2000 season and a UNC season record of 24 duels for defeat. He will also see his name in the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he is eligible.

For Brown, he returns to North Carolina for the second time after coaching the Tar Heels from 1988 to 1997 before starting the job in Texas. He returned in 2019, leading the Tar Heels to a 7-6 record and their first bowl win since 2013.

Brown’s 251 career wins are ninth on the FBS list.

Craddock has been inducted into the Hall of Fame of the United States Track and Field / Cross Country Coaches since 2013. He won 45 ACC championships, trained 25 tar heels, and completed 38 NCAA championships in North Carolina.

