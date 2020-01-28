Pepe the frog predicted the world of modern memes

At the start of the documentary Feels Good Man, cartoonist Matt Furie leans forward in a swamp and picks up a small green frog no bigger than his thumb. He looks like a dad who probably owns a skateboard – shorts, patterned shirt, yellow ball cap, chill in California. Furie laughs while the frog nestles on his outstretched hand. For a moment it poses as a miniature garden statue. Then it lifts Furie’s arm up and out of its soft control. Furie does not respond. It is hardly the first frog to slip away from him.

When Furie first signed Pepe the Frog, a cartoon that has become one of the most recognizable and controversial memes in the world, it was just another doodle, the newest in a long series of anthropomorphic amphibians. “It has been a kind of slow drop of frogs all my life,” says Furie. In 2005, Pepe became part of Furie’s comic strip club, a series about a silly, sloppy group of friends in a funk of the early twenties. By 2016, Pepe de Kikker was an online hate symbol, a racist, beswastikaed nightmare being loved by digital white supremacists. Pepe’s slogan, “Feels good, man,” was also subjected to a sinister remix. The rule Furie wrote as a strange reaction to being caught with his pants to pee his ankles and passed the darkest Internet prisms and became “Jews killed, man.” “I’m just a spectator,” says Furie.

Feels Good Man lingers with the frightening online reactionaries who brought Pepe from fratty to fascist, but mostly doodles it an intimate, uncomfortable portrait of a naive cartoonist trying to drag a JPEG back from the mouth of 4chan’s ugliest corners – just because it’s good and because it belongs to him. He is an author of children’s books, an unlikely gladiator, except how he is not. In 2020, the struggle of creators to steal ownership of their art via the internet is the biggest dust in the city. By telling the story of Furie, Feels Good Man exposes the choreography and competing emotions of that struggle. Pepe the frog is no longer a real frog, but a mysterious prize in a fight where nobody really knows how to win.

If you need to criticize Feels Good Man, which will premiere today at the Sundance Film Festival, then it is that you leave the documentary somewhat overloaded. Matt Furie can have an understandable bow from apathy to upset to pseudo-triumph, but Pepe? Pepe is everywhere. “One of the reasons [Pepe] was so easy to co-opt because people didn’t understand where it came from,” says Arthur Jones. “From the start I knew I wanted to bring Matt’s comics to life.” Feels Good Man sits among the talking heads in an acid trip of Furie-like animations, songs performed by fans of Boy’s Club, original Pepe drawings that have nothing to do with Boy’s Club, 4chan conversations on the image board, videos of teenage girls who paint their faces to look like Pepe’s. Jones spent months on 4chan collecting it all, and it shows. But again, Pepe is a meme. The nonsensical bustle of his story is so inevitable that it is almost more satisfying that way: just like Furie’s Pepe, you drown in the digital chatter.

At its best, Feels Good Man is a keen observer of Furie’s emotional journey, which portrays it in a subtle and free manner and seems true. Furie is hardly emotional and the documentary does not try to make it, but you can hear everything in a few quotes. He is almost a strip with three panels. In the beginning he is the quietest punk in the world: “I am an artist,” he says. “I don’t like to sue other artists.” He is slowly becoming disillusioned. He is a man whose work has become viral, but when he meets fans, they say it must suck to get his work ‘hijacked’. Then, even quieter, he waves, “Right?” Hehe. The final step does not even come from Furie himself, but is reported by his partner, artist Aiyana Udesen. “He thinks:” I worked as an artist all my life, and now I am piled up with this weird new swastika? “” It takes a long time before he realizes that his creation has become honey for a swarm of biting bees, and even longer to decide if he wants to do something about it.

. [TagsToTranslate] memes