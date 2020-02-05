People’s party Maxime Bernier sues political expert for defamation | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Kinsella has previously published a blog post in which he said there would be “no withdrawal” from previous statements about Bernier.

The claim, which has not been tested in court, says that Bernier seeks recognition of defamation along with $ 325,000 in damages.

Bernier was a former controversial member of the conservative party before he founded the young People’s Party of Canada, which did not win any seats at the October elections.

Bernier indirectly attributed the achievements of himself and his party to what he characterized as Kinsella’s repeated attacks, according to the claim.

“The defamatory statements promoted a false story regarding Maxime’s statements, policies, beliefs, and personal character,” the statement states. “The defamatory statements forced Maxime to devote time and energy to defending against unfounded and evil smears.”

The claim alleged that the comments in question were made as part of a wider attempt to publicly discredit Bernier.

It also claims that the conservative party has hired Kinsella and its consulting firm Daisy Group to run an anti-Bernier public relations campaign in the months prior to the election.

Bernier founded the People’s Party shortly after he narrowly lost the leader race of the conservative party to Andrew Scheer in 2017. He said that a right-wing variant was necessary, where the conservatives were declared “intellectually and morally corrupt” and lacking true conservative principles.

While campaigning as a leader of the People’s Party, Bernier spoke out against what he called “extreme multiculturalism,” and promised to lower immigration levels and ensure that newcomers respond to Canada’s economic needs.

He was criticized by his rivals because he did not do enough to remove alleged racists from his party and because he denied that there is a scientific consensus that people are responsible for climate change.

According to the claim, Bernier Kinsella served a libel in December.

This report from the Canadian press was first published on February 5, 2020.

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press