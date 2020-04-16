People talk to an old Steve Mnuchin video about $ 1,200 stimulus checks

When you make $ 400 million, people will be * quick * to jump at you when you’re not looking. Thus, the internet blasted all over Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday for a somewhat misleading clip in which he talks about the $ 1,200 stimulus payout payment.

The video comes from a late-March appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation, in which Mnuchin talks about the entire stimulus plan from President Donald Trump – a plan that includes small business loans and improved unemployment insurance as well as stimulus checks.

“I think the whole package has been providing economic relief in general for about 10 weeks,” Mnuchin told CBS. “We hope to get rid of this virus faster and we won’t need it, but we have the liquidity to put into the American economy to support American and American workers.”

So Mnuchin doesn’t exactly say Americans can take ten weeks at $ 1,200, but he is touting the administration’s plan, which depends heavily on checks. Some people are quick to jump on the idea that Mnuchin – who, again, is worth hundreds of millions of dollars – does not fully understand the normal needs of Americans today.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lobbied her with a classic Arrested Development joke to her, tweeting: “Your monthly rent, Michael. What’s that expensive? $ 10?”

“Marie Antoinette is back as a person,” Marianne Williamson quipped on Twitter.

Australia: $ 1993 a month

Canada: $ 1,433 a month

Denmark: Up to $ 3,288 a month

France: Up to $ 7,575 a month

Germany: Up to $ 7,326.78 a month

Ireland: Up to $ 1793.44 a month

UK: Up to $ 3,084 a month

U.S .: $ 1,200 for up to 10 weeks

“It’s a real bridge” – Steve Mnuchin https://t.co/IrUS04g4WB

– Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 16, 2020

This is the second Bernie surrender or delegate I now see lying about what Mnuchin said in this clip. He said “the whole package” was intended to provide economic relief for about 10 weeks. This includes $ 600 / wk unemployment enhancement, PPP funding in small biz, etc. Https://t.co/jU4GcPnLlj

– Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 16, 2020

I would love to know the hourly living cost of Steve Mnuchin, who is worth $ 400 million and whose home DC is $ 12.6 million. My guess is over $ 1,200 per hour. https://t.co/XG70D3FYuq

– Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) April 16, 2020

The internet has previously consumed Mnuchin’s seeming insensitivity to money. Back in November 2017 he and his wife Louise Linton became a ridiculous meme after they were pictured holding sheets of money.

