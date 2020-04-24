People cringe when women try to make ‘pubic eyelashes’ a terrible beauty trend fail

WHEN it comes to false eyelashes, we usually want them to be as long, thick and fluttering as possible.

In other words, we can’t think of anything worse than finishing our lashes just to make them short, corse, and – dare we say – curly.

4

‘Pube lashes’ have made the online beauty community stunned Credit: Reddit

Now for reasons we can’t understand, one makeup artist just goes and creates fake “eyelash pube”.

And just say, there are some things that you cannot see.

In an interview with Dazed Digital, Danish makeup artist Sofie Petersen said she “wants people to feel something when they see my beauty – whether it is inspired or disgusted.” And we know what categories we follow.

Attaching coarse black wire to the upper and lower lashes, the “eyelashes” are thicker in the middle and almost make a strange triangle shape.

4

Credit: Reddit

4

Credit: Reddit

4

Reddit users are desperate for humanity after being shown terrible eyelashes. Credit: Reddit

The image was then shared on the Cringetopia Reddit thread where users admired the appalling design.

A user jokes: “Millions of years of evolution are all for someone to make pubic eyelashes …”

While others likened it to “barbed wire” (ouch), others added: “Damn. Rest in peaceful humanity.”

Meanwhile, the third wrote: “I was truly shocked.” We also.

