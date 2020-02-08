People Before Profit candidate suspended after incident with wife

A candidate representing Solidarity – People for Profit in Galway was suspended by the party after an alleged incident with a young woman last year.

Joe Loughnane, who is voting in the Galway West constituency, has been suspended with immediate effect as voters go nationwide.

The party said on Twitter: “We have been made aware of a situation regarding our Galway candidate. We take this matter extremely seriously.

“Such behavior is completely unacceptable in our organization and will lead to serious sanctions.

“The member in question was suspended with immediate effect.”

This morning it turned out that he was physically aggressive with a young woman and damaged her property.

There is absolutely no place in a proud socialist feminist party like People Before Profit for people who behave like him.

– People before Profit Galway (@pbpgalway) February 8, 2020

In a post on his Facebook page, the PBP office in Galway said it was “shocked and outraged to learn about Joe Loughnane’s actions.”

“We send our solidarity and support to the young woman concerned.

“It turned out this morning that he was physically aggressive with a young woman and damaged her property.

“There is absolutely no place in a proud socialist feminist party like People Before Profit for people who behave like him. Disciplinary measures are initiated by the party leader.

“He doesn’t represent us.”

The agency asked voters to give preference to another candidate in the constituency.

Excuse me

Mr. Loughnane shared the post on his own social media account and apologized for “the extremely bad behavior” he committed last year.

He also apologized to the woman in question.

He added, “I have and will do everything to correct this situation. This is a very serious matter.”

He later confirmed that he had been suspended from the party with immediate effect and was now involved in disciplinary proceedings. He said he would step down from the party as soon as the woman’s experience was officially treated.

“I can’t say anything to excuse such behavior. I should know better,” he said. “I have seen a consultant and will continue to do so.”

“This kind of behavior is exactly what the politics I tried to defend calls for. I disappointed this policy, I disappointed my party, I disappointed all my supporters.

“I disappointed the women who supported me.

“I will resign from all the organizations I am campaigning with. I will make every effort to ensure that I am fundamentally concerned with how I can behave in this way, while at the same time claiming to stand for equality. “

He apologized to the woman concerned and said he wanted to reassure the public that he was responsible for his actions.

Feminist Ireland Manifesto

The Irish National Women’s Council announced that Mr. Loughnane, the candidate who signed his feminist Ireland manifesto in Galway West, has been removed from his website.

Additional reporting by Michael Staines

Main picture: Joe Loughnane. Photo: people before profit