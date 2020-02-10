“People are scared:” DHS, BBB warns of official-looking phishing e-mails amid coronavirus outbreak

MADISON – From Monday, February 10, the rest results were back for almost all suspected cases of corona virus in Wisconsin. Officials at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said about 15 “people under investigation,” 13 were negative for coronavirus, one of which was still being treated. The first case in Wisconsin was confirmed on February 5 in Dane County.

This is in the midst of a new coronavirus threat that is not a health hazard, but can affect your wallet.

“Scammers are watching the news, just like we are,” says Jim Temmer of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.

On Monday, state health officials sounded the alarm for scammers hunting the residents of Wisconsin.

“There has been a new development,” said Jeanne Ayers of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. “People receive information about the coronavirus that looks official, but in fact it turned out to be phishing.”

Phishing is usually done via e-mail. It is where scammers pose as an official government agency such as the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or DHS.

“The thing we’ve seen, says CDC-gov.com,” Temmer said. “Well, that’s a fake email address and a fake domain name.”

DHS officials noted a simple way to tell that it is a scam.

“We would not reach individuals in that way,” Ayers said.

That’s right. You would never receive an email with personal information from these agencies.

“They try to play on people’s emotions,” Temmer said. “People are scared. They are going to do what they can. “

The scammers not only want your personal information, but in some cases also your money.

“There is another one where the Center for Disease Control is looking for Bitcoin donations to fight this virus,” Temmer said. “Well, they don’t take Bitcoin and they’re not looking for donations.”

This is what you should do if you suspect you are being attacked by scammers:

“I don’t care if it’s over the phone, e-mail or your front door,” said Temmer. “Delete the e-mail. Do not answer the phone. Don’t open it. Don’t give those scammers a chance to get your money. “

DHS officials said they would only receive an email from your local health department if you had already spoken to them personally.

