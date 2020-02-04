Pentagon warns that the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has not violated the terrorist group’s operations

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

The elimination of Islamic head of state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last fall has not hampered the terrorist group’s operations, according to the US military, a new report by the Pentagon Inspector General.

The US Central Command and the Defense Intelligence Agency “both assessed that the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October during a US operation in Syria did not result in an immediate deterioration in ISIS capabilities,” the report said ,

CENTCOM said that “ISIS is likely to implement an existing succession plan after Baghdadi’s death and continue to work without interruption.”

President Donald Trump announced in late October that the notorious ISIS leader Baghdadi had been killed in a raid by the U.S. Special Operations Forces and detonated a suicide vest that killed him and his children.

“The United States has brought the world’s leading terrorist to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” said Trump.

“The death of Baghdadi shows that the United States is tirelessly seeking terrorist leaders and that we are committed to the permanent and total defeat of IS and other terrorist organizations,” he added.

The ISIS leader was eliminated on October 26. Less than a week later, on October 31, the terrorist group announced a successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi.

CENTCOM’s assessment that Baghdadi’s death has not compromised ISIS’s capabilities is the latest indication that further efforts to fight the terrorist group are underway and that high-level beheadings may not be effective in addressing the threat that continues to pose ,

Former CIA terrorist, Douglas London, recently criticized the president’s obsession with “prominent” terrorist targets, including Baghdadi, on the grounds that he overlooked other potential targets that could further advance the US mission against extremist organizations.

London, who served during the Trump administration before leaving the agency, wrote for Just Security in January: “Although the United States’ efforts to attack key ISIS leaders and activists had prevented a number of devastating terrorist attacks by the President, unfamiliarity with her name made such efforts and accomplishments less logical for him. “Instead, the president focused on bringing Bagdadi down.

CENTCOM informed the Pentagon General Inspectorate that after the infamous leader of ISIS died, “ISIS stuck together with an intact command and control structure, urban secret networks, and an insurgent presence in much of rural Syria.”

In its efforts to defeat ISIS, the United States has teamed up with various international forces, such as the Kurdish Syrian democratic forces, who have struggled to smash the ISIS caliphate with a high toll before failing the Trump administration were left. ISIS remains have tried to regroup as the organization evolves from an occupying power to an uprising that can trigger both on-site and lone wolf attacks in the west.

While ISIS “maintained the pace, scale, and complexity of its operations in SDF-controlled areas,” CENTCOM said the terrorist group “did not advance its insurgency significantly.”

