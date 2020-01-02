Pentagon: US troops ready for action if the Iraq crisis worsens

Loading...

The U.S. military could send more troops to the Middle East following a recent attack on the American embassy in Baghdad, said General Mark Miley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The Department of Defense has already dispatched about 100 Marines to the embassy with a special naval air-to-surface task force and about 700 paratroopers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division to Kuwait if needed in Iraq.

"We have alerted other forces," Milley told reporters at a Pentagon press conference. "You haven't decided to deploy yet, but there are a variety of forces that will be alerted and prepared, depending on the situation, as we move forward."

Milley did not specify how many troops could be sent to Iraq or what units they could be from.

Soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division are part of a rapid reaction force and are tasked with defending US personnel, equipment and facilities, Milley said.

When asked if more soldiers from this brigade could be deployed to the Middle East, Defense Secretary Mark Esper replied, "We'll make it every day."

It was not immediately clear whether the Iraqi government had to agree to an increase in US troops. Both the US and Iraq had previously agreed to limit the number of US members to around 5,200.

The attack on the Baghdad embassy on Tuesday was reportedly carried out by members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, which are Shiite militants Iran has used as a proxy in Iraq and Syria.

Esper accused Iran and its agents of having had a dozen attacks on US bases and Allied bases in the past two months. He added that he expected these attacks to continue.

"Do I think you can do anything? Yes. And you will probably regret it," Esper warned. "We are ready to practice self-defense and we are ready to keep further bad behavior from these groups, all of which are sponsored and directed by Iran and provided with resources."

The U.S. military recently launched airstrikes against Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iranian militia that is part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, following an December 27 attack on a U.S. base in Kirkuk that killed one American contractor and several Military personnel were wounded.

"We know that the purpose of this latest attack was to kill American soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines," said Milley on Thursday. "Thirty-one missiles are not meant to be warning shots. They are meant to cause damage and kill."

Milley also accused Kata & # 39; ib-Hezbollah of attacking the heavily fortified message as a "demonstration, so to speak for the cameras," intended as a media stunt.

"We are confident that the integrity of this message is strong and it is very unlikely that anyone will physically overwhelm it," said Milley. "There is enough fighting power for the air and the ground so that anyone who tries to overrun it will come across a circular saw."