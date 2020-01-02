Pentagon says US air strike killed powerful Iranian general

Loading...

Qasem Soleimani (Photo courtesy of Ali Khamenei, Creative Commons 4.0 International License)

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) – The Pentagon said Thursday that the US military had killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Iranian force Quds, under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

Air strike struck Iranian regional security architect Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport on Friday, Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials said, an attack that is expected to result in severe Iranian reprisals against Israel and American interests.

The article continues below …

The Defense Ministry said that Soleimani "is actively planning to attack American diplomats and the military in Iraq and throughout the region." He also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

A statement released Thursday evening by the Pentagon said the strike against Soleimani "was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans".

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, said Iraqi officials. The media branch of the PMF said the two men were killed in an American air strike that targeted their vehicle on the way to the airport.

Citing a statement from the Revolutionary Guards, Iranian public television said that Soleimani had been "martyred" in an attack by American helicopters near the airport, without further details.

US President Donald Trump, who was on vacation on his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, but sent a tweet of an American flag.

Their death is a potential turning point in the Middle East and if the United States has achieved it, it represents a radical change in American policy towards Iran after months of tension.

Tehran shot down an American military surveillance drone and seized oil tankers. Meanwhile, the United States blames Iran for a series of attacks on oil tankers, as well as an assault in September against the Saudi oil industry which temporarily halved its production.

Tensions are rooted in Trump's May 2018 decision to withdraw the United States from the Iranian nuclear deal with world powers, concluded under his predecessor.

A senior Iraqi political official and a senior security official confirmed to the Associated Press that Soleimani and al-Muhandis were among those killed in the attack soon after midnight. Two militia leaders loyal to Iran also confirmed the death, including an official from the Kataeb Hezbollah faction, which participated in the New Years attack by Iranian-backed militias against the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

The security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Al-Muhandis had arrived at the airport in convoy with other people to receive Soleimani, including the plane had arrived from lebanon or from syria. The air strike took place near the cargo area after leaving the aircraft to be greeted by al-Muhandis and others.

Two Iraqi People's Mobilization Forces officials said that Suleimani's body had been torn apart during the attack when they had not found the body of al-Muhandis. A senior politician said that Soleimani's body had been identified by the ring he was wearing.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject and because they were not allowed to make official statements.

As head of the Quds, or Jersualem, the Iranian Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Force, Soleimani led all of his expeditionary forces. Members of the Quds Force deployed in the long war in Syria to support President Bashar Assad, as well as in Iraq following the 2003 American invasion which overthrew the dictator Saddam Hussein, a longtime enemy of Tehran.

Soleimani gained prominence in advising forces fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria on behalf of the besieged Assad.

US officials say Soleimani's guard has taught Iraqi activists how to make and use particularly deadly road bombs against US troops after the invasion of Iraq. Iran has denied this. Soleimani himself remains popular among many Iranians, who see him as a selfless hero fighting the enemies of Iran abroad.

Soleimani had been the subject of rumors on several occasions, notably during a plane crash in 2006 which had killed other military officials in north-west Iran and following a 2012 bombing in Damascus that killed Assad's main collaborators. Rumors circulated in November 2015 that Soleimani had been killed or seriously injured by the ruling forces loyal to Assad while fighting around Aleppo in Syria.

Earlier on Friday, an official of the Popular Mobilization Forces said that seven people had been killed by a missile fired at Baghdad International Airport, accusing the United States.

The leader of the group known as the Popular Mobilization Forces said the dead included his airport protocol officer, identifying him as Mohammed Reda.

A security official confirmed that seven people were killed in the attack on the airport, describing it as an air strike. Earlier, the Iraqi security cell, which publishes information on Iraqi security, said that Katyusha rockets had landed near the airport's loading hall, killing several people and torching two cars.

It was not immediately known who fired the missile or the rockets or who was targeted. There were no immediate comments from the United States.

The attack came amid tensions with the United States after the New Years attack by Iranian-backed militias against the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. The two-day embassy attack that ended on Wednesday prompted President Donald Trump to order about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East.

It also prompted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to postpone his trip to Ukraine and four other countries "to continue to monitor the current situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East", State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

The breach at the embassy followed US air strikes on Sunday that killed 25 Iranian-backed militia fighters in Iraq, Kataeb Hezbollah. The U.S. military said the strikes were in retaliation for the murder, last week, of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base the United States alleged to have committed. the militia.

US officials have hinted that they are ready to embark on further reprisal attacks in Iraq.

"The game has changed," Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Thursday.

He said the Iraqi government had failed to fulfill its obligation to defend its American partner in the attack on the U.S. embassy.

Developments also represent a major slowdown in Iraq-United States. relations that could further undermine American influence in the region and American troops in Iraq and weaken Washington's hand in its campaign of pressure against Iran.

Karam reported from Beirut. Associated Press editors Zeke Miller in Washington, Jon Gambrell in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran and Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to the report.

Creative Commons 4.0 license