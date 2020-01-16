Pentagon resumes Saudi training after NAS fired Pensacola

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon announced Thursday that operational training for Saudi military officers in the United States would resume soon after a Saudi officer killed three Americans at a Florida naval base last month.

The US military put Saudi pilots on the ground and restricted the approximately 850 Saudi military personnel visiting the country to safety-related training that reviewed the screening procedures.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will visit the base in Pensacola, Florida, where the shootout took place next week. He will inform base management of planned improvements to oversight of foreign military personnel and changes in security procedures, including physical security at U.S. bases. said the Pentagon.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the U.S. military is also expecting operational training to resume soon.

“We look forward to turning it back on in the coming days,” said Hoffman at a press conference, adding, “we should have an announcement for you soon.”

Three US sailors were killed and eight others injured in the attack on Pensacola Naval Air Station. A deputy sheriff shot the gunman, the Saudi Air Force lieutenant, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

Attorney General William Barr called the shooting Monday an act of terrorism and announced the withdrawal of 21 cadets from Saudi Arabia after an investigation found that they had child pornography or social media accounts with Islamist or anti-American content.

The December 6 attack made relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia difficult at a time of increasing tensions between the United States and Iran, Saudi Arabia’s regional rival.

It also highlighted the U.S.’s extensive military relationship with Saudi Arabia, which is being examined at the U.S. Congress on the War in Yemen and the Washington Post’s murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi by the Washington Post in 2018.