The Department of Defense plans to cut funding for Stars and Stripes, the editorially independent newspaper for US troops and their families abroad.

“We basically came to the conclusion that newspapers are probably no longer the best way to communicate,” said Pentagon Deputy Auditor Elaine McCusker during a meeting on Monday about the Department of Defense’s call for a budget.

The decision to cut funding for Stars and Stripes came from a Department of Defense review that cut costs, McCusker said, unable to say exactly how much the Pentagon would like to cut newspaper subsidies.

(Disclosure: This reporter worked for Stars and Stripes from August 2005 to December 2011.)

The Stars and Stripes publishing house Max Lederer announced on Monday that the Ministry of Defense is planning to remove all earmarked funds for the newspaper from the 2021 financial year.

“As a result, I have just started evaluating the impact on operations,” Lederer told Task & Purpose. “The loss of funds to support the Stripes mission around the world will definitely limit the ability of Stripes personnel to collect, produce and deliver the content needed and desired by the military community. The men and women who work for each day sacrificing security to our nation deserve the objective and balanced unique content of Stars and Stripes. “

In a Stars and Stripes story, Lederer said the Pentagon was planning to cut $ 7 million from the newspaper’s budget, or about 35 percent of its annual spending.

Stars and Stripes is often the only source of information for members of the military, especially since the Department of Defense has prevented troops from taking their cell phones with them when they are upset.

The newspaper was first published during the Civil War and has served troops continuously since World War II. It is available both in print and online.

Former defense ministers have tried to get stars and stripes out of circulation, but the newspaper has traditionally received strong support in Congress.

Wall Street reporter Gordon Lubold reported on Sunday for the first time that the Department of Defense plans to cut Stars and Stripes’ funding to provide $ 5 billion for higher-priority projects.

“There were no previous discussions with the organization before today’s announcement,” Stars and Stripes editor Terry Leonard told Task & Purpose. “We didn’t have time to rate it, but it is likely that this will have a major impact on our ability to provide fair, balanced and often unique content about and for our military audience that our readers can reasonably expect.”