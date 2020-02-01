Pentagon is preparing accommodation for 1,000 people due to coronavirus problems

The Pentagon said on Saturday that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has approved a request to provide military housing to up to 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined on arrival in the United States due to travel abroad due to coronavirus. The Ministry of Health and Human Services asked the Ministry of Defense to provide various facilities that are capable of accommodating at least 250 people in individual rooms until 29 February. “Based on the request, DOD will only provide support for housing, while HHS is responsible for all care, transportation and security of the evacuees. DOD personnel will not be in direct contact with the evacuees and evacuees will not have access to a base location other than their assigned housing, “the Pentagon said in a statement.” In accordance with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines), all evacuees are monitored for a period of 14 days. y sick people, HHS has procedures to to a local civilian hospital, “the statement continued. The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 259 people and infected nearly 12,000 people worldwide as it spreads further than China. , in the 2019-2020 season so far, at least 19 million people in the US have had flu and 10,000 people have died, including at least 68 children. Flu activity is widespread in almost every region, with a high level of activity in 41 states, the CDC reported this week. Coronavirus has been confirmed in more than a dozen countries and territories since it was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. Countries are now sending airplanes to evacuate their citizens from the infection zone and impose travel bans or restrictions on travelers from China. Nearly 60 million people are trapped in Chinese cities while international researchers race to develop a vaccine and stop the virus from spreading.

