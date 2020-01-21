WASHINGTON – The Pentagon has given the Navy and other military services conditional approval to resume training of Saudi nationals in the US

Operational training, such as flying and other non-class work, for the approximately 850 Saudis on multiple American bases was suspended on December 10. That was four days after a Saudi trainee was shot and killed in Florida at the Marine Marines at Pensacola Naval Station.

Deputy Defense Minister David Norquist said in a memo of January 17 and Tuesday released that non-classroom training can be resumed once military services have met certain conditions, including the introduction of a ban on possession – inside or outside US military property – privately owned firearms and ammunition by international military students and their families.

The military services must also ensure that all international military students are continuously monitored for possible disqualifying behavior. Continuous monitoring, commissioned by Defense Secretary Mark Esper last week, is intended to enable US officials to cope with signs of radicalization or other problematic behaviors that may not have been clear when the student started the training program.

Military services should also take steps to transfer most international military students to credentials that limit physical access to the facilities of the Ministry of Defense to which they have access in good faith.

Norquist has not set a fixed date for resuming training. It is up to the military services to first meet the conditions and then to inform the Pentagon agency responsible for overseeing international training programs.

Last week the Ministry of Justice announced that 21 Saudi military students were being sent home after an assessment of all Saudi trainees. The 21, including an undisclosed number in Pensacola, had jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media pages or had “contact with child pornography,” also in internet chat rooms, officials said. No one is accused of having taken cognizance of the shooting on December 6 or helping the shooter to carry it out.

The shooting in Pensacola, where Mohammed Alshamrani, officer of the Saudi Air Force, killed three American sailors and injured eight other people, focused the public’s attention on the presence of foreign students in US military training programs and exposed shortcomings in cadet screening.

