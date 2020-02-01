Pentagon approves the use of military bases to quarantine 1,000

WASHINGTON – Minister of Defense Mark Esper approved a request from the Ministry of Health and Human Services on Saturday for the possible use of military facilities for 1,000 people who may have to be quarantined on arrival abroad due to the corona virus.

A statement from the Ministry of Defense said that HHS officials asked for the use of various facilities capable of accommodating at least 250 people in individual rooms until February 29. According to the statement, HHS would be responsible for all care, transport and security of the evacuees.

The viral outbreak began in China, where the death toll on Saturday rose to 259. More than 11,900 people are infected worldwide, the vast majority of them on the Chinese mainland.

And the order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday temporarily prohibits entry to foreigners who have traveled to China in the last 14 days, with the exception of close relatives of US citizens and permanent residents.

Americans returning from China may enter the country, but will be screened at selected access ports and will need 14 days of self-examination to ensure that they do not pose a health risk.

Those returning from the Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, have mandatory quarantine for up to 14 days.

The installations selected by the Ministry of Defense are the 168th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Fort Carson, Colorado; Travis Air Force Base, California; Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

Nearly 200 Americans are already quarantined at a military base in Southern California after being evacuated from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.

None of the Americans housed at the March Air Reserve base in Riverside shows signs of illness, but it can take up to two weeks for someone infected to become ill.

From Sunday, the US will also begin to transport all flights to the US from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened for illness.

The corresponding press