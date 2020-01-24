(Shutterstock)

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon announced on Friday that 34 US troops had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries during the Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi air base and that half of the troops had resumed military service.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said 17 of the 34 are still under medical observation or treatment.

President Donald Trump initially said he learned that no troops were injured in the January 8 strike. The military said symptoms were not reported immediately after the strike and, in some cases, became known days later. Many were in bunkers before nearly a dozen Iranian ballistic missiles exploded and damaged several parts of the base.

After the initial reports that some soldiers had been injured, Trump referred to them as a “headache” and said the cases were not as serious as injuries in which limbs were lost.

Hoffman’s disclosure that 34 had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury or TBI was the first update in the number of people injured in the Iranian missile attack on Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq since the Pentagon announced on January 17 that there were eleven members of the service were flown out of Iraq with shock-like symptoms. Days later, officials said that more had been sent from Iraq for further diagnosis and treatment, but the Pentagon had failed to provide accurate totals or to indicate whether any had returned to work.

Hoffman said that of the 34 with TBI, 18 were evacuated from Iraq to US medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait, and 16 remained in Iraq. 17 of the 18 evacuees were sent to Germany and nine remain there; The other eight were transported to the United States for further observation or treatment.

The American who was sent to Kuwait has since returned to service in Iraq. All 16 people diagnosed with TBI and who have stayed in Iraq have since returned to service, Hoffman said.

The eight who were sent to the U.S. arrived on Friday and will either be treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, or at their home bases.

No one was killed in the attack on Ain al-Asad. The strike started in retaliation for a U.S. drone missile strike at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, killing Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military general.

The United States had no missile defense systems to protect Ain al-Asad from possible missile attacks. Hoffman said on Friday that deploying one or more Patriot missile defense systems to Iraq is one of the options now weighted by military commanders. The United States had deployed numerous patriot systems to protect against Iranian missile attacks in other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia. An attack on Iraq, however, was considered less likely.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the missile attacks did not injure any Americans, a result that he believed drove his decision not to take revenge and risk a major war with Iran. He attributed the minimized damage to an early warning system “that worked very well,” and said the Americans should be “extremely grateful and satisfied” with the result.

Some members of Congress pushed the Pentagon this week to clarify the scope of the TBI cases resulting from the Iranian attack. MP Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., asked Thursday for a letter from senior Pentagon officials for additional information about the victims of the attack.

On Friday morning, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper instructed Pentagon Deputy Secretary of Defense Matthew Donovan to work with the Joint Chiefs’ staff to investigate how military violations are being tracked and reported – not just TBI cases but also on the battlefield of everyone Kind, Hoffman told reporters.

“The goal is to be as transparent and accurate as possible, and to provide the American people and our service members with the best information about the tremendous victims our warfighters bring,” said Hoffman.

Traumatic brain injuries are a type of victim that the U.S. military understood and began to treat during the height of the Iraq war when roadside bombs, including particularly effective ones made by Iran, seriously injured and killed thousands of U.S. troops.