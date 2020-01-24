The Pentagon announced on Friday that 34 US troops had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries in the Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi air base and that half of the troops had resumed military service.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said 17 of the 34 are still under medical supervision.

President Donald Trump initially said he learned that no troops were injured in the January 8 strike. The military said symptoms were not reported immediately after the strike and, in some cases, became known days later.

After the initial reports that some soldiers had been injured, Trump referred to them as a “headache” and said the cases were not as serious as injuries in which limbs were lost.

Hoffman’s revelation that 34 had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury or TBI was the first update in the number of people injured in the Iranian missile attack on Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq since the Pentagon announced on January 17 that 11 members of the service had been flown out of Iraq with shock-like symptoms.

Hoffman said that of the 34 with TBI, 18 were evacuated from Iraq to US medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait, and 16 remained in Iraq. 17 of the 18 evacuees were sent to Germany and nine remain there; The other eight were transported to the United States for further observation or treatment.

The American who was sent to Kuwait has been back in service since then. All 16 people diagnosed with TBI and who have stayed in Iraq have since returned to service, Hoffman said.

No one was killed in the attack on Ain al-Asad. The strike started in retaliation for a U.S. drone missile strike at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, killing Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military general.

