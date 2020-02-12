Pensioners also cling to vacant rooms when moving: report

Around two million older Australians are considering retiring.

But they won’t give up the guest room.

It is reserved for friends and family or converted into a study or nursery – an additional space that allows them to “age on the spot” and stay connected to their community.

However, downsizing will not get completely out of hand.

While the phrase usually implies moving to a smaller home, a new report is more about finding a property that better fits your needs.

Eligible Effective Reduction Options For older Australians, the report means that reduction often means finding a house with a smaller garden or rooms that are easier to clean, rather than reducing the number of bedrooms or the overall size of the home.

According to the report, which was carried out by Curtin University and Swinburne University of Technology researchers for the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI), 26 percent of the 2,462 Australians (55 years and older) interviewed had a staff cut, and 29 percent could take this into consideration.

Of those who had downsized, two-thirds kept an extra bedroom because they thought it was essential.

“(Downsizing) was a way to create manageable interior and exterior spaces in apartments. associated with a reduction in property; and, if chosen, usually accompanied by a financial benefit to the household, “the report said.

The same survey found that “two million older Australians are looking for alternative housing to meet their long-term housing needs.”

Reasons for downsizing

Achieve a certain lifestyle (27 percent)

For financial results (27 percent)

Garden or property too much maintenance required (18 percent)

Forced to do so (15 percent).

Lead author Dr. Amity James said the report shows that governments often fight older Australians because they usually saw downsizing as a way to improve affordability and more efficient housing distribution.

Such a position requires that there are suitable and available houses that downsizers can move into – and that if the number of bedrooms exceeds the number of permanent residents, the apartments will not be fully used.

“This contradicts the attitudes of many older Australians who consider it necessary to make room reservations in order to use them as permanent guest rooms (58 percent), as study rooms (50 percent) or as special rooms for children or grandchildren (31 percent) use. The report states.

Note: An adjoining apartment is a separate apartment – a self-contained apartment that is on the same property as another house.

“The thing is that these guest rooms are really important. They are crucial so that people can live their lives the way they want them to, ”said Dr. James told The New Daily.

“It allows them to pursue hobbies … that later become part of aging,” she said.

“So on the one hand, people are reducing to smaller apartments, but they also have to be big enough to live out these non-homeless aspects.”

The report found that three-bedroom properties were the most popular, but often difficult to find.

40 percent of the respondents indicated that they would consider moving if suitable apartments were available in their preferred location.

Dr. James said this was because most of the suburbs lacked different housing options.

“There is a separate home or a higher density apartment building. We have to fill this gap in the middle,” said Dr. James, referring to the lack of two or three bedroom houses in certain suburbs.

The report proposed a handful of other strategies to remove obstacles to downsizing.

It was said that the “financial barriers to the downsizing related to the treatment of the home in the asset means that in addition to the upfront costs such as stamp duty, brokerage fees, etc., an assessment is required so that the downsizing is a financially worthwhile undertaking.”

It has also been proposed to fund wealthy and low-income Australians who want to build a more appropriate retirement home.

“There has to be a way to fund a development without buyers first selling their primary home and incurring additional construction costs,” it said.

“Such a shift would force banks to restructure their credit rating processes to allow lending based on a capital stock rather than a regular income.”