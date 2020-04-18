A retired GROUCHY nicknamed “the old git” by neighbors was behind bars for making fun of the lock in a tantrum of dirty mouth drinking, a court heard.

Retired black taxi driver Derek Mitchell, 77, was found drenched in a park at 11:30 am for violating guidelines, but when police put him in a van, he allegedly flew with anger.

3

Derek Mitchell, nicknamed ‘Old Git’, was found drunk in a lock-damaged park, a court heard

3

The retired taxi driver was accused of racism when police put him in van Credit: Cavendish Press

He threw racist abuse and began banging his head against the thrashing wall and threatening to “destroy them”, he said.

OAP, nicknamed Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse, Fred and Alf Git, even threatened to kill a doctor who was called to treat him on April 9, police said.

Mitchell, from Irlam, Gtr Manchester, denied allegations of assault, threatening behavior, drunkenness and irregularity and criminal damage but claimed he could not remember the attack.

He has been detained during the trial next month after District Judge Bernard Begley told him, “If you don’t remember what happened during the trial, the police will come and tell you.”

After hearing the district allegations, Judge Begley asked Mitchell: “Did it ring?”

CRISIS CORONAVIRUS – STAY AT KNOW

Don’t miss the latest news and figures – and important advice for you and your family.

To receive The Sun’s Coronavirus newsletter in your inbox every tea time, register here.

To follow us on Facebook, just ‘Like’ our Coronavirus page.

Get the best-selling newspaper in the UK delivered to your smartphone or tablet every day – find out more.

‘NOT GOOD ENOUGH’

Children are starving because co-19 dining scheme companies run out of vouchers

Exclusive

ROYAL HIKENES

Harry and Meg covered their faces with bandanas while climbing LA which was affected by a coronavirus

SUPERMARKET SWEEP

Shoplifters with a trolley full of loo roll are dragged back to Morrisons

ROAD RAGE

Street fights erupt during lockouts when yob hit each other with sticks

WET AND FRY

Scotland sweats the next day before the heat wave because other parts of England are struck by lightning

‘SLEEP WELL’

The paramedics Coronavirus, 23, with the ‘world burden’ on his shoulders is dead

But the OAP replied: “No, I don’t remember that. I try to remember but sometimes I can’t.

“The more I try to remember the less I can remember even when I try hard.”

Mitchell was handed over to custody until his trial at a Manchester judge court as if he was freed “history might repeat again” the judge said.

3

Derek Mitchell, 77, has denied allegations of assault, threatening behavior, intoxication and irregularity and criminal damage. Credit: Cavendish Police