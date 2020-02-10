Pennsylvania sues Juul for marketing e-cigarettes to teenagers

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Attorney General’s office in Pennsylvania has electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc. on Monday. charged with selling and selling her products to teenagers.

The agency is looking for a court order from the Philadelphia courts to stop the sale of Juul’s e-cigarettes in Pennsylvania or force them to change business practices radically.

Nearly a quarter of high school students in Pennsylvania report the use of e-cigarettes, according to the suit.

Austin Finan spokesperson for Juul Labs Inc. said the company did not review the complaint, but wants to focus on combating minor use and converting adult smokers from traditional cigarettes.

Shapiro, a democrat, said in a statement that Juul ‘deliberately approached young people with tactics similar to the tobacco manufacturer’s playbook. There is no evidence that these e-cigarettes are safe and until then we have to take Juul products off the shelves and out of the hands of young people. “

Similar lawsuits have been brought in other states, including New York, Minnesota and California. The lawsuits come when health officials investigate deaths and diseases related to some evaporation products.

There are 61 confirmed and 59 probable cases of vapen products associated lung injury in Pennsylvania, with patients usually in their mid-20s, according to the State Health Department. There has also been one death in the state.

In the court case, the Attorney General’s office alleges violations of state fair trade and consumer protection laws, and seeks financial damage and an order that Juul finance public information campaigns and tobacco stop lessons.

