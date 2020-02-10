Pennsylvania couple, furious after hunter shot their dog fatally, as coyote

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A couple from Pennsylvania were furious and saddened after a hunter shot and killed their dog at their house. The hunter said he confused their German shepherd, Tucker, with a coyote – an excuse that the owners of Tucker said it wasn’t good enough.

One morning in December, gunshots shot over a field in Swatara Township.

“We are used to that,” says Tricia Kreiser. “We hear that all the time.”

Kreiser lives next to the Jonestown Fish and Game Range, so the sound of gunshots doesn’t surprise her, but she was surprised when Tucker didn’t return after he was released.

After hours of searching, members of the Jonestown Fish and Game Association contacted her.

“I knew they would tell me that Tucker was dead, but I just assumed they would say they found him on the road,” Kreiser said. “I never thought in a million years that he was going to tell me that someone shot him.”

Kreiser said that William White told her he had shot Tucker, thinking that the dog that was on Kreiser’s grounds when he was killed was a coyote.

“Every time I get to this part of the country, I just start crying,” Kreiser said.

Kreiser reported the incident to the police, and the PA Game Commission accused White of three violations, including shooting within 150 meters of the Kreiser’s house.

White did not respond to a request for comment from WPMT. Jonestown Fish and Game Association officials said they fully cooperated with the Pennsylvania Game Commission investigation.

“It just makes me upset that the club doesn’t even come down and apologizes to us,” Kreiser.

Lifelong hunters, the Kreisers said they don’t have any problem with the sport if they are done responsibly.

“I won’t stop hunting because of it because I refuse to live in fear because of other people’s foolishness,” Kreiser said.

They no longer let their grandchildren play on the field that borders on the edge, and after what happened to Tucker, Kreiser said when she heard gunshots, the sound cut right through her.

“I don’t know if I can ignore it anymore,” Kreiser said. “I feel a bit different than before.”

There is a small silver lining here. After hearing what happened, a woman in the area gave the Kreisers a puppy of the German Shepherd Lab Mix and they called him Knox.

