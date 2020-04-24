Penney J.C. thinking of bankruptcy as coronavirus hurts department stores – Business – The Palm Beach Post

J.C. Penney is considering filing for bankruptcy protection as the retailer deals with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and its own longstanding struggle.

The Texas-based Plano company is exploring the possibility along with a range of alternatives, including out-of-court debt restructuring, according to a person familiar with the debates who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Reuters first reported Tuesday that J.C. Penney considering filing for bankruptcy to “rework its unsustainable finances and save money on upcoming debt payments” with a view to continuing operations.

With all its stores temporarily closed because of the coronavirus, J.C. Penney bleeding money while waiting for the opportunity to get back on his feet.

“JCPenney has been in discussions with its lenders from mid-2019 to consider options to strengthen its balance sheet and maximize its financial flexibility, an even more important process as the pandemic also closed our shops,” the retailer told “We remain focused on our Renewal Plan, and look forward to opening our doors.”

J.C. Penney sick for years as consumers began to lose interest in department stores and malls. One of its biggest competitors, Sears, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2018 and narrowly escaped liquidation.

USA TODAY Tuesday enlisted J.C. Penney is among 10 retailers fighting to stay alive during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Before the coronavirus, I thought there might be some hope for J.C. Penney, ”Camilla Yanushevsky, retail stock analyst for CFRA Research, told USA TODAY for that report. “They seemed to have some good ideas at brewing, but … this could be the final straw for them.”

It is J.C. Penney, which still has about 850 stores, has the second largest debt of any troubled retailer at $ 4.2 billion, according to Moody’s Investor Service. The retailer is behind luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, which is also reportedly in bankruptcy.

S&P Global Ratings ranks J.C. Penney as a distressed retailer with a CCC credit rating with a negative outlook.

In 2019, J.C. closed. Penney 27 stores, ended the sale of appliances and furniture, and resumed its focus on its bread and butter: clothing and related items.

In 2020, the chain already announced six additional permanent closures.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.