Penn Community employs chief loan officer – News – The Intelligencer

Lewis Cyr, of Coopersburg, joined Penn Community Bank as executive vice president and chief lending officer. He will report to the president and CEO of the bank, Jeane M. Vidoni.

“We are excited to welcome Lewis to the executive team at Penn Community Bank,” said Vidoni. “His extensive professional background in commercial banking and portfolio management is in line with our mission to help grow and expand businesses within the markets we serve.”

Cyr has nearly 30 years experience in financial services at regional and major banks, most recently at BB&T as market president and corporate banking manager. Prior to BB&T, Cyr was an executive at National Penn Bank as well as Harleysville National Bank.

In his new position, Cyr will oversee the continued growth and strategic direction of Penn Community Bank’s commercial banking area and serve as a key member of the executive leadership team.

OTHER NEW HIRES

Joseph Blando of Philadelphia has been named manager of Fairmount Univest Bank and Trust Co. Financial Center. in Philadelphia. In this role, Blando is responsible for managing the day-to-day activities in the Fairmount office and assisting customers with their financial needs. He brings more than 21 years of experience in the financial services industry to his role, including more than nine years at Wells Fargo Bank where he worked as a branch manager.

Michael Ginnetti, from Plumstead, joined Worth & Co. as chief financial officer. Ginnetti has over 20 years of experience as a finance executive in the areas of governance, treasury, tax, financial planning and analysis, risk management and internal audit. He has worked in the automotive aftermarket, electronics, and professional services. Its headquarters in Plumstead, Worth & Co. is a supplier of mechanical systems and service repair and maintenance.

Moyer Inside | Outdoor recently announced the addition of Tom Signore as safety manager. In this newly created position, Signore’s primary focus is to evaluate safety protocols and put in place new programs and procedures to improve employee and customer safety. Signore has more than eight years of experience in safety management, most recently working for Penn Color as a safety specialist.

WARRANTIES & RECOMMENDATIONS

The Institute for Excellence in Work is certified by Living Enhanced Living in Warminster for the third year in a row. The certification process considered results from more than 1,000 employee surveys from Wesley’s seven Improved Living locations across Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated over 60 aspects of the staff experience on the job, including employee pride in the organisation’s community impact. Wesley Enhanced Living was also recently named Best Workplace in Adult Services 2019 by Great Place to Work and ranked by FORTUNE magazine as the sixth best place to work in the country in the Housing and Senior Care category among employers large.

The Bucks County Hunger Nutrition Alliance named Penn Community Bank, which has its headquarters in Buckingham. The award praises the bank’s work in combating food insecurity through voluntary efforts and support for community profits. The bank donates 5% of net income to local organizations that focus on food security and other public-facing issues. Employees also volunteer their time at local food pantries. The Hunger Nutrition Alliance in Bucks County is a group of emergency and school food providers.

Natalie Taptykoff, assistant vice president and marketing manager for Penn Community Bank, received the Tomorrow 2020 Promise Award with PA Bankers. The award recognizes a woman, 35 years of age or younger, who is making a significant impact on the banking industry and the community she serves. Taptykoff has been with Penn Community Bank’s Marketing department since 2013. As marketing manager, she oversees the bank’s online presence and helped lead data transformation and digital marketing initiatives across the institution. She is also active in her community, including volunteering for United Way of Bucks County, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, and for the Newtown Arts Company.

Lisa Otery, senior vice president of deposit operations at QNB Bank, recently graduated from the 2019-20 PA Bankers Leadership Institute. Through six two-day sessions over 15 months, PA Bankers’ Leadership Institute uses a multi-dimensional leadership training model, which takes participants “behind the curtain” to examine the success of a strong organizational culture and assess how it with performance, leadership, engagement and communication to achieve results. Banking leadership experts guide the participants. Otery has served the banking industry for over 30 years. In her role at QNB, she is responsible for the effective operation and oversight of her department.

ON THE MOVE

Hayley Granacher has been selected as the Eastern Arts and Technology Center’s school-to-career coordinator, to assist and prepare students for the transition into their chosen career path. Prior to her new role, Ms. Granacher as EASTERN Culinary Arts instructor since 2015.