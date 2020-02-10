Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke expect first child together

Penn Badgley expects his first child with wife Domino Kirke.

The musician / doula, who married the You star and Gossip Girl alum in 2017, announced the pregnancy news via Instagram Monday (February 10), revealing that the couple is having a baby after two miscarriages.

“After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it,” she began her position. “I stopped trusting my body and started accepting the fact that I was ready. As a birth guard, I saw and heard everything. It takes everything to be lovingly released from the losses for which I have been present and my own experience. “

Kirke, who is already a mother of the 10-year-old son Cassius from a previous relationship, added: “When I was 25, I knew nothing. I had no intercourse. I was not happy with its birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years of exhaustion experience, I cherish my birth community and the knowledge I have. You are already teaching us how we can stay that day in a way that we never had to do, little one. Thank you. “

The actor and singer started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in a courthouse in Brooklyn in February 2017. The baby news also comes shortly after you were picked up for a third season at Netflix.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Crazy Celebrity baby names

.