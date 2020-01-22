Penguins would do well to remember this unforgettable night

PHILADELPHIA CREAM – The eyes strongly suggest that the penguins are exhausted to the extreme.

The ears … well, Mike Sullivan’s the ears, anyway, suggested the opposite. By smoking figurative smoke on each side.

“No,” he replied, asking me if fatigue could be a valid excuse for his team to be flat, 3-0, by the Flyers this Tuesday evening at the Wells Fargo Center. “It shouldn’t either. We just weren’t very good.

Too much from east to west, perhaps? Not enough deep emptying?

“There was nothing,” he replied again. “For me it was a lack of execution, a lack of attention to detail, no sense of urgency, no cooperative play. I can’t play that way in this league and hope to win.”

OK, so then I tried a technical route. It tends to click with him, even after a difficult loss.

Nope:

Hey, all a guy can do is try.

“There is nothing positive that I can get out of this match,” said the man at the end. “It’s disappointing.”

It was. He is right.

It may be wrong to dismiss fatigue as a factor – several players have admitted that it is, 11 games in 20 days is a real argument, and Dave Molinari got much more on this subject – but he might even have been right to take this approach.

Because, you know, part of me was wondering then that this horrible evening was happening at ice level if it was not the best thing that could happen to this group at this precise moment of the schedule.

Seriously serious. Listen to me.

You see, the NHL standings before this week / goodbye All-Star combo that will bring the Penguins a nine-day break, now placing them fourth in the overall league standings at 31-14-5. And what a fleshy sandwich that also makes it one point ahead of the defending champion of the Blues, champion of the Stanley Cup, and four more points on the Islanders who defeated the playoffs. Even the No. 1 Capitals are only a few wins away.

Nice stuff. Beyond what we could have expected this season, not to mention the 209 games lost due to injury.

But here is the most brutal of brutal truths: this list, as it is currently constituted, is not the fourth best in the league.

Sorry, but it is not. And it was not a stage of the season. Much of this is injury, but the other parts are that the scoring depth does not match the top crust of the league, the power play never found a foundation, the individual defensive pedigree is not exactly innate, and Matt Murray had mostly struggled until the last two weeks.

It is hardly an autopilot juggernaut.

No, the main reason this team reached this height is because it flourished in something more than the sum of its parts. By buying in the Sullivan system. By its stars showing the example. By playing so well within a structure, it has become less a process and more a matter of instinct. And above all, by relentless opponents, often maniacal, ahead.

None of this has happened here.

I couldn’t name anything more than what they faced Brian Elliott, arguably the worst full-time goalkeeper in the league, and dotted it with 19 pucks. Three in the third period. None in the last 10 minutes.

But I will also show the two non-empty-net Philadelphia goals, as they better emphasize this discussion:

The

It is above all a prodigious hockey piece by Jakub Voracek. Note that it begins and ends the sequence, first going back to the neutral zone to intercept Patric Hornqvist’s escape and then bolting right by everyone before beating Tristan Jarry on the reverse.

“An elite talent making an elite game” was the way his trainer, Alain Vigneault, would dispose of it.

But let’s go back to the other perspective: Hornqvist is mounting the boards because neither Sidney Crosby or Dominik Simon presented him with a realistic goal. May be Jake Guentzel band to band pass in traffic, but not Hornqvist. From there, Jack Johnson is too passive allowing Sean Couturier cut in the middle, and Chad Ruhwedel essentially draws a void apparently thinking that a retrograde Hornqvist would pick up Voracek.

The other came against three of the same skaters, only replacing Crosby with Jared McCann, and John Marino for Ruhwedel:

The

Once again, it is above all fine hockey by one of the Flyers, with James van Riemsdyk, like Voracek, at the start and at the finish. In this case, he chases Marino sharply, trying to get the puck out of Pittsburgh’s point, and shoots just enough for possession to be lost.

I asked the kid what had happened.

“He got me,” said Marino of JVR. “I have a piece of myself, and that was it.”

He’s so smart and he’s been so good. Treasure unearthed, really. He will learn from it.

I also asked JVR about the play.

“Just keep on skating hard,” he replied. “Sometimes when you play well on the defensive it might seem like it’s not a quick game. Believe me, it’s a quick game over there. You just have to keep moving.”

Seems familiar?

The rest got a little better: Johnson curiously fell on his knees to try in vain to cut Travis Konecny’s pass back and JVR skillfully redirected.

So, whether the Penguins are tired or a little too happy with themselves for the mega-rally past the Bruins – a player suggested it to me – or that they simply forgot for an unhappy night who they were and how they got here … yeah, i would say the next nine days will be worth a lot more than now.

