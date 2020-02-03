Penguins wins, recent game exposes a few needs

It is the victory that counts, but that does not mean that the penguins do not have to deal with some problems. The NHL regular is about building a goal, building good habits and strengthening your team for the most debilitating play-offs in sports. The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to stack victories, and it is evidence of several factors, from head coach Mike Sullivan to the willingness of players to play a role in helping the team.

It was the third line of the Penguins, which started the season as the fourth line, defending the most dangerous line of the Washington Capitals and scoring the game winner on Sunday.

The victories on Philadelphia on Friday evening in OT and the victory on Washington on Sunday should not be laundered, nor do the penguins tear up. They were ugly. The Penguins won because they are a good team that held on to the system and has special players, but both games also uncovered their mistakes and the margin of victory secured by purpose despite the fact that they were played in the third period.

It has been different in recent weeks.

“This game is so much about momentum, and so (Washington) had it in the third period,” said head coach Mike Sullivan after his team spent nearly the entire third period in their own zone. “We were a bit on the heels, but I thought we would have done better to reduce it than the previous one.”

Pushback can be in the eye of the spectator.

It is not uncommon to wonder about a series of seven games. The Penguins have the opportunity to be special, as Patric Hornqvist noted last week, but without Jake Guentzel, the Penguins needed overtime for six wins since December 30.

That is a lot.

“(Pushback) is definitely an area that we will try to work on and that we will be better at,” Sullivan said. “That is all part of learning to win, it is simply understanding how to control the momentum and how to push back in crucial situations.”

Finish

The Penguins miss a goal scorer. Just like you, I waited for Jared McCann to catch fire alongside Sidney Crosby. That did not necessarily happen. Dominik Simon is what he is and late flowering will be a 35-point player who contributes to the chances of attack, but not so much to the scoreboard.

Simon and McCann are currently the best wingers. That’s a problem that is surprising considering McCann’s past dynamic production alongside Crosby.

As much as you and I enjoy the rise of Bryan Rust, can the Pittsburgh Penguins be confident that Rust will continue to score at a pace of 50 goals?

Not only do the Penguins lack the static capabilities of Guentzel, but the coverage of the defensive zones is also missing. The penguins are not closed in their own zone, which was undoubtedly a feature of their success in the first half. The loss of Guetnzel’s silent but effective defensive zone coverage was also a significant loss filtered down by the line-up.

So yes, the penguins have to replace Guentzel as quickly as possible. The more time the Penguins players have to gel with their new best friend, the better.

Defense chemistry

Since Guentzel and Brian Dumoulin left the line-up, the defenders of Pittsburgh Penguins have also been exposed. The absence of Dumoulin was especially noticeable in the last two games. When the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington pushed and leaned on the Penguins, the Penguins were unable to protect leads.

Going deeper, the lost leads were the result of opposition attacks on the Penguins defenders. Chad Ruhwedel fell victim to Philadelphia at least a few times in the third period on Friday night.

Jack Johnson and Kris Letang were besieged on Sunday. Even John Marino coughed up the puck on his own blue line.

Bluntly, the Penguins defense pairings are not good without Dumoulin. Marcus Pettersson-Marino has been pretty good, but Johnson-Letang and the third combination with Ruhwedel-Justin Schultz have been insufficient.

Ruhwedel is a nice replacement for the short term on the right. Riikola? I’m just not sure if he’s more than an emergency replacement. He needs a solid season in the AHL to play every game and play 20 minutes a night. He has been trapped between the NHL and AHL for two seasons, and it seems to have limited his growth because his physical skills are far above average.

The penguins need real defensive depth. The Penguins have a solid six when they are completely healthy, but when a piece gets hurt, things get chaotic.

While Sullivan and players are working on their pushback, it becomes of the utmost importance to move the puck forward from the pressure and advance check. Yes, the penguins have a handful of good puck movements on the blueline, but in mismatched pairs their skill is reduced.

If the penguins acquire a veteran who is able to take longer minutes but chooses to put him away as a seventh defender, then that is a good problem to have. Ron Hainsey was taken over as insurance in 2017 and that policy has paid off.

The penguins are currently underinsured.

Depth

Pittsburgh Penguins’ lack of depth in forward has crept into the line-up. Respect for Andrew Agozzino, Anthony Angello, Joseph Blandisi, Thomas Di Pauli and even Sam Lafferty, their NHL references are not firm. Factor Alex Galchenyuk, who fits the Penguins just as well, would fit Bernie Sanders into the Republican party, and Penguins’ fourth line is at best a stopover.

On the line with one of the occupants, the same defensive role cannot be trusted, releasing the top lines to punish the bottom lines of the opponent. It also limits Mike Sullivan’s penalty kick options and adds more minutes to the top of the line-up.

When things move aside (see Sunday), a grinding line that simply brings the puck into the attack zone and grinds it along the wall can cool the temperature and allow a reset. The penguins were desperate for that pushback. As an excellent example, the first penguin line to get the puck deep, edit the wall and go to the net scored the winning goal of the match.

Examples aren’t always crystal clear, but we’ll take it.

Of course, Nick Bjugstad who returns to the line-up will help, but although he is unconfirmed, it seems certain that he has had a setback in his recovery from nuclear muscle surgery. He left skating for training and went on to invisible.

Dominik Kahun’s return from a concussion will help, but he was also in the line-up for most of January. Beyond Bjugstad the penguins still have to deal with AHL players on the wings of the fourth line.

physicality

Tom Wilson was caught in the quicksand with the rest of Washington in the first two periods, but when he increased his intensity and his play in the third period, he was the spark that caused the fire. He hit the Penguins early in the period. The hits might be ‘extra’ legal, but they lit Washington and the Penguins had no answer.

Wilson had 13 hits. There is much to be said for the ruthless prediction of the Penguins against Washington in the first two periods, but in every series of seven games, in every game, there is a pushback. Against a team like Washington with a player like Wilson, pushback includes impactful hits.

But I know Penguins fans grew up believing something else (I did), so we’ll put that on another table for another 1200-word column on another day.

Victories can go on, but there are a few things Pittsburgh Penguin GM Jim Rutherford can strengthen this group to reach their full potential. The sooner the better.