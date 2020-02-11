Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:08 PM

Looking forward to faceoff …

• Who: Penguins (34-15-5) vs. Lightning (36-15-5)

• When: 7:08 pm

• True: PPG paints Arena

• goaltenders: Matt Murray (16-7-4, 2.85) or Tristan Jarry (18-8-1, 2.18) vs. Andrei Vasilevskiy (29-9-3, 2.48)

• TV: AT&T SportsNet

• Radio: 105.9 The X

• Streaming: NHL.tv

• Satellite: SiriusXM 219, Internet 942

• Tickets: Available

• Box score: NHL GameCenter

• Media Comments: Penguins | Lightning

FOLLOW LIVE WITH TAYLOR, DAVE

THE SET-UP

Jason Zucker will probably make his Penguins debut tonight after acquired from the Wild on Monday evening.

The penguins have canceled their morning skates, as usual. Mike Sullivan will talk to the media at 11:30 am instead of his usual 5:00 pm availability time. The lightning, fresh from one 2-1 Overtime winning of the Blue Jackets on Monday is not expected to be a morning skate.

The Penguins are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Miracle on Ice tonight Mike Eruzione and Craig Patrick will be present for pregame ceremonies.

Dave and I have coverage all day.

