Penguins vs. Lightning, 7:08 PM

TAMPA, Fla. – Looking forward to faceoff …

• Who: Penguins (33-14-5) vs. Lightning (33-15-5)

• When: 7:08 pm

• True: Amalie Arena

• Goalkeepers: Matt Murray (16-6-4, 2.85) or Tristan Jarry (17-8-1, 2.19) vs. Andrei Vasilevskiy (27-9-3, 2.53) or Curtis McElhinney (6-6-2, 2.88)

• TV: AT&T Sportsnet, Sunshine Network (Florida)

• Radio: 105.9 The X

• Streaming: NHL.tv, ESPN +

• Satellite: SiriusXM 91, Internet 942

• Tickets: Available

• Box score: NHL GameCenter

• Media Comments: Penguins | Lightning

THE SET-UP

The Penguins are 2-0 since the all-star break of the NHL and goodbye week, and will avenge a 3-2 defeat at Amalie Arena on October 23. Tampa Bay, a popular preseason choice to win the Stanley Cup, stumbled from the gate, but has since returned synchronously and has won five of the last six games to even come fourth with the Penguins in the overall standings.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to hold a morning skate at 10.30 a.m., although it can be made optional. The Penguins do not hold game day skate, but Mike Sullivan will meet with reporters around 5 p.m.

