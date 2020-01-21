Penguins vs. Flyers, 7:38 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA CREAM – In anticipation of the confrontation …

• Who: penguins (31-13-5) against. Flyers (26-17-6)

• When: 7:38 p.m.

• Or: Wells Fargo Center

• Goalkeepers: Tristan Jarry (16-7-1, 2.16) or Matt Murray (15-6-4, 2.84) against Brian Elliott (11-5-3, 3.03) or Alex Lyon (0-1, 4.00)

• TV: AT&T SportsNet, NBCSN (national)

• Radio: 105.9 The X

• Streaming: NHL.tv

• Satellite: SiriusXM 218, Internet 942

• Tickets: Available

• The score of the box: NHL GameCenter

• Media Notes: Penguins | Flyers

FOLLOW LIVE WITH DK, MOLINARI

(live-feed start = “01/21/2020 01:00:00” end = “01/22/2020 01:00:00” max = “100” category = “penguins” order = “DESC” headers = ” false”)

THE SETUP

The Penguins will not have a match day skate, but Mike Sullivan and the selected players will meet with the media around 11:15 am The Flyers will host an optional skating session at 10:30 am at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Penguins will play their last game before the All-Star Break, which goes straight into their week off. They will not be assembled before 4 p.m. practice on January 30 at Cranberry.

To continue reading, log into your account: