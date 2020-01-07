Penguins' Tristan Jarry and Kris Letang named to NHL All-Star Game

Loading...

Tristan Jarry and Kris Letang have been selected for the 2020 All-Star Game, the Penguins announced on Tuesday.

Jarry to replace Blue Jackets Joonas Korpisalo, who will miss the match with a lower body injury. Kris Letang replace Jake Guentzel, after Guentzel suffered a shoulder injury the day he was originally named to the star list.

The addition of Letang was not the result of the Last Men In vote, in which Letang was the participant of the Penguins. The Last Men In vote is still open and will not end until January 10.

The other goalkeeper in the metropolitan division is Braden Holtby. The other participating skaters are the Devils ’ Kyle Palmieri, Islanders’ Mathew Barzal, Rangers ” Artemi Panarin, Flyers » Travis Konecny, Capitals ” John Carlson, Hurricanes » Dougie Hamiltonand the Blue Jackets ” Seth Jones.

All-Star Weekend will take place on January 24 and 25 in St. Louis, and the game will follow the same format as in previous years: a three-on-three hockey tournament. I will be there with the cover of our site.

To continue reading, log into your account: