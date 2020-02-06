Penguins Trade Rumors, Toronto Makes Trade

While the Pittsburgh Penguins were working on their power game and Evgeni Malkin promised that the Penguins would be ready for Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday evening, Toronto finally pushed the NHL trading market forward. Elliotte Friedman named Tomas Tatar as a trade target for penguins, and Bryan Trottier picked up his guitar for the NHL.

After getting a day in the sun after their emotional win over Washington on Sunday, Malkin says the Penguins are ready for Tampa Bay. (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

Bob McKenzie followed Boston Hockey Now in linking the Boston Bruins and Columbus thumper Josh Anderson (Boston Hockey Now)

Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman wrote that the Penguins are one team interested in Montreal, ahead of Tomas Tatar (Sportsnet)

I’m sure the penguins would love a player like Tatar or Tatar itself. The costs will be high and I don’t believe the penguins have enough in their pocket to make it happen. A choice from the first round is just the start of negotiations. Tatar has 50 points (20g, 30a) in 55 games. There is no fight if he could help the penguins. The problem is beating the other offers from more well-filled teams in the competition.

A more budget-friendly option for a Penguins trade that can deliver premium results is Mike Hoffman in Florida. He is available and Florida wants a hockey trade. They want defense. (TSN)

The media in Montreal are also starting to wonder about the future of Max Domi in Montreal because of the rise of Nick Suzuki (Journal De Montreal)

Yes, the penguins loved Domi and made an offer 18 months ago before being treated in Montreal. Afterwards, Penguins’ offer to Arizona was HUGE (Bryan Rust or Conor Sheary, plus Dominik Simon. That was a PHN scoop that was later confirmed by several reports from The Athletic and others).

Domi and Tatar are signed until next season, so add a little more to their price tag.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas gets a good reputation. He gives his team what it needs. At the end of Wednesday evening he delivered a goalkeeper and some muscle mass. Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford wear the blue and white (Toronto Sun)

Great move for Toronto. However, I believe Casey DeSmith is a better keeper. Please note, Campbell essentially costs a third round pick. Consider a competitive price.

Hockey Hall of Famer and Penguin’s Stanley Cup winner Bryan Trottier is pretty good with a guitar and microphone. He looks forward to Hockey Day in Canada every year because he is part of the entertainment (NHL.com)