Penguins trade Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison, first choice for Wild for Jason Zucker

Jim Rutherford had a deal to acquire winger Jason Zucker from Minnesota last summer, though Phil Kessel, who would have gone to the Wild in that trade, exercised his right to veto it.

Rutherford, however, persisted and it paid off on Monday evening when he landed Zucker in exchange for a winger Alex Galchenyuk, a conditional first-round choice in the NHL design and defense perspective for 2020 Calen Addison. The condition for the concept choice is that the penguins have the option to give Minnesota their number 1 choice in 2021 instead of 2020 if they do not qualify for the play-offs this season.

Zucker, 28, is 5-foot-11, 192 pounds and has 14 goals and 15 assists in 45 games with the Wild this season.

He is a good skater who plays an energetic game and is defensively responsible, which should make him a good fit Mike Sullivan system.

“We love his speed, his two-way play, his shot,” Rutherford said. “We love his game all around.”

Although the Penguins have not announced how Zucker will be used – Sullivan is not scheduled to speak with reporters until 11:30 am Tuesday – he is expected to play links on Sidney Crosby’s line.

It is worth noting that Zucker – who had his most productive season in 2017-18, having collected 33 goals and 31 assists in 82 games – has a history of offensive hot and cold running.

His career statistics – 132 goals and 111 assists in 456 matches – reinforce the idea that he is more of a goal scorer than a set-up man.

The scoring ability of Zucker is especially important for penguins because they don’t know when – or if – Jake Guentzel will be able to return from a shoulder operation this season. Rutherford acknowledged that he was not sure he would have made this deal if Guentzel had been healthy.

“I don’t know the answer,” he said. “We have liked Zucker for a long time, probably two or three years. What this is doing now, over time, is that we have Guentzel and Zucker as 1-2 punch on the left, so this is not just about now. It’s about continuing with what I see as our window here (to compete for a Stanley Cup) that is still open for this year and a few more. I would say, probably, yes. “

This is not a typical “rent” acquisition that is made as often as the NHL trade deadline approaches. Zucker has a salary limit of $ 5.5 million on a contract that runs through the 2022-23 season.

“We like that part,” Rutherford said. “The fact that he is in the prime of his career and that we will keep him locked up for another three years.”

Zucker’s contract contains an adapted no-trade clause that allows him to submit a list of 10 teams in which he cannot participate.

Ironically, Galchenyuk came over from Arizona in a trade where Kessel was okay after excluding Rutherford from working with Minnesota.

He was a big disappointment, with only five goals and 12 assists in 45 games. He played his way out of the top six and ended his time with the Penguins on the fourth line.

Galchenyuk was wounded early in the training camp, if not before, and that put him in a hole from which he never escaped.

“When I look at all the circumstances, I am not surprised,” Rutherford said about Galchenyuk’s performance. “He didn’t tell anyone at the beginning about his grooming, because he didn’t want to fall behind. That made it difficult for him in the camp, and then he missed matches, and he could never really catch up. I feel bad because Alex has worked hard He is a good person. He has never complained. I think there will be a place where he can go and probably do better than he does here if the system matches his playing style. “

The departure of Galchenyuk, who will be an unrestricted free agent from July 1, is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the Penguins this season, but they can miss Addison in the long run because he is one of the organization’s best defensive prospects.

“We really like him,” Rutherford said. “We feel like he’s becoming an NHL player. But as we always say when deals are closed,” You have to give something to get something. ” I think it would have been quite difficult to give Addison a deal for a rental player. “

The same applies to the first-rounder. The pool of quality prospects of the Penguins is fairly superficial, but early choices are what most teams look for when they say goodbye to someone from their Major League selection at this time of the year.

“It’s hard to give up,” Rutherford said. “But our chance is now. We hope the pick is really late in the first round. Our philosophy is to win year after year and to do that, you have to make this type of deal.”

Getting a top six caliber winger was the top priority for the Penguins as the February 24 deadline approaches, but Rutherford is unlikely to disconnect his office phone and put his feet on the desk just because he landed Zucker.

“The nice thing is that we have ten days to two weeks to see where we are going from here,” Rutherford said. “And then we will decide.”

