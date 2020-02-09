Penguins survive the Panthers but decay continue to rise

SUNRISE, Fla. – “We have done many things well. You win the vast majority of these games.”

If you would have seen a minute – maybe even a few seconds – of the Penguins 3-2 morbid, survival mode victory over the Panthers on this Saturday night at BB&T Center, it would have been clear that quote could not have come from the Pittsburgh perspective.

What it didn’t do. It was later spoken by Joel Quenneville, The Florida coach.

“Frustrating loss,” he would moan, visibly nervous. “We have done many good things.”

A lot of?

No, almost all good things:

• Recordings: 35-22

• Shot attempts: 64-42

• Clean escapes: 3-1

• Partial breaks: 7-2

• Odd-man breaks: 1,000,000 who cares?

It was ridiculous. And yes, it was more recent recurring theme that the Penguins, the tightest defensive team of the NHL up to a month ago, simply deteriorate in that respect.

That is worrying. If not now, when the results are largely the same – they are 5-3 in these eight games since this fall began, including two of three on this tough journey through DC and Florida – then it will be that way very soon.

Because this, my friends, is not someone’s sustainable formula for success:

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/390257176?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Tristan Jarry 33 rescues would be formally credited, 10 of which came in very dangerous chances, but the series above clearly shows four rescues in itself, although Florida crack statistics somehow only counted one. (And listed it as occurring on one Aleksander Barkov “blow shot,” even though Barkov slaps there on the backhand of the crease.)

Suffice it to say that Jarry was ‘great’, like Mike Sullivan called it.

“He has done a great job by making some important saves,” Sidney Crosby would say: “and allow us to stop them.”

Yep. Did it all without a visible drop of sweat, based on how he dealt with this softball, I threw his way:

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/390243603" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

“It is nice to be involved. It is nice to make rescues,” he replied. “They can get 20 shots or 40. There is no difference for me.”

The child never ceases to impress. On and off the ice, but especially on: 2.15 goals against, .929 savings percentage, both within a tap of the NHL lead.

But again, that is not a formula. I’m not that dependent on Jarry. Don’t rely on a rebel Matt Murray, one of both. It now demands way too much, and it has zero chance of cutting it into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sullivan tried to accentuate the positive, and that is understandable because coaches who routinely cut their players after Ws start this soon after Ls. But he and I had a healthy exchange about the game of this team from later on that might have told more about reality.

“Well, I thought we worked pretty well in limiting their scoring chances in the third period,” he began, and he was right. The chance was four each Sergei Bobrovsky was drawn for the extra attacker. “I thought we had defended hard. You know, you have to give their team credit. They have some good players. They are going to get chances.”

The Panthers have some excellent players, and they have attacked the Penguins through the neutral zone as mercilessly as any opponent all winter. It is strange that they are not currently in the play-off photo.

I then asked Sullivan if he had made a tactical focus or adjustment during the second break.

“No, it was just … I think it’s more of a mentality than anything. I told the guys after the game. We have to … you know, we have to play. We have to work to We can’t sit back and try to defend the lead. From a mindset point of view, the moment you stop trying to score, it’s amazing how the momentum changes. And I think it starts with a mindset You have to make sure you stay sharp – our risk calculation will change a little if you are ahead with one goal or two goals, but we can still place deep pucks below the goal line and force teams to reach 200 feet to go and go through five of us. “

He paused.

“But we’re still going to try to score. And I think that’s the important takeaway.”

Over the past few weeks I have written to myself that the defense itself – that is, the defenders – was nowhere more painful than the offensive or missing assignments. The latter was actually the team’s greatest strength during Christmas, so it’s grim now that it’s blurred. But part of that, as I have regretted, is that the attackers in addition to the Teddy Blueger line.

In short, the line-up of the Penguins, even if it defends well, is not necessarily built to defend. It is built to hold the puck at the end.

This game, with the risk of simplifying things too easily, felt like the low point of all the above. There was not much pressure, precious little was done to take over the neutral zone and by the time the Panthers were attacking, everyone was in low gear.

How to change it?

The most obvious way would be to look forwards that fit better. Sullivan hardly touches his fourth line Sam Lafferty, Anthony Angello and wow, he’s still around Alex Galchenyuk. They have logged less than five minutes, both here and in Tampa. And in the third period of this, you and I have made as many shifts as they have.

It is a good thing of the past Jim Rutherford takes the hint. Fifteen days remain until the NHL trading period, but that does not prevent him from taking immediate action with regard to Wilkes-Barre. That must be done before the next game, again against the Lightning, on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

Furthermore, to repeat, Rutherford must add a bona fide top six winger to replace Jake Guentzel, or this engine will stop hard before April.

Another way Sullivan can change behavior is by changing lines. What he did in the second break, flipping Jared McCann and Patric Hornqvist. It also worked for everything that was worth it in a small sample, both in the Crosby line and Evgeni Malkin’s line had their most productive five-in-five teams.

There is also a simple choice for strategies. McCann told me that Sullivan and the staff “really made sure” that the high striker held his responsibilities in the third, and that was evident in the good work of both McCann and Dominik Simon that period.

“We have the two points,” McCann added. “That’s all that matters.”

I can’t claim that. But still feels like little things. More is needed.

• It may therefore be appropriate for the last few seconds of this game to go this way:

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/390257202?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Oh my.

The Penguins had just cleared their zone, the Panthers had to cycle all the way back to their blue line, and Keith Yandle was allowed to jump somehow Evgenii Dadonov for a separate part of the sea. If Jack Johnson had not fallen back to get a piece of Dadonov, he did not shoot wide, and perhaps it ends the way it should have.

Sullivan has not said anything about this.

“We can’t give up an escape in the last seconds,” he would say. “We must have five boys in the spotlights. We must have more awareness.”

“One pass beat us all,” Johnson essentially echoed. “It was pretty bad execution on our part. As one of the D out there, we have to protect the middle better than that.”

• The Panthers remained on the ice after the game and barked at referees Francis Charron and Frederick L’Ecuyer that Johnson should have been punished and that Dadonov should therefore have received a penalty shot.

Uh.

I could see a minor. Could be. If only because it is not decisive for all repetitions of whether Johnson got Dadonov’s shaft or his hands. (Johnson would of course not say when I asked, except to offer: “I went for his stick.”) But what’s obvious is that Johnson had one hand on his own stick and reached out with it in more of a stinging movement, so it would have been strange for Charron or L’Ecuyer to find a penalty at the penalty level there.

• A few Panthers also barked about it in the dressing room, but all Quenneville would say was that the lack of a call was “interesting” and that neither referee gave him an explanation for it. (They don’t have to.)

• Dadonov flew all night, but his hands did not keep up with his feet. He registered four fairly unambitious shots on Jarry, had another blocked, and then sniffed the game. Instead of blaming Johnson or the referees, he would have been much better off if he had only one ripped.

• The same crack statistics crew has given Jarry a rescue there, I feel obliged to point it out. There was no rescue.

“Try to get ahead and be as big as possible,” Jarry explained about his approach to Dadonov. “And he just missed it.”

• Oh, the Penguins scored three times in the evening, if anyone is interested …

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/390231115?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/390231107?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/390238217?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

… through Kris Letang, Blueger and Crosby, with the first of Letang’s patented shooting, leg lift and so on. Sergei Bobrovsky little to the left something so soft.

“Yes,” said Letang, “but he still came over. I’m glad it went in.”

• The first two goals came on bad bounces for Florida, the first by Letang after a friendly pass jumped over Aaron Ekblad’s knife and Letang just came out of the penalty area, the other when Johnson’s aerial shot crept into Blueger MacKenzie Weegar for the 2-0 lead.

• Crosby sometimes does not skate like himself and I have seen him appear to be an extra treatment during this trip. But that goal up there – and I deliberately left behind in all the hassle of a service – is not scored by someone with a serious injury.

• This was all Sullivan would say about Marino’s status when asked before the game: “John is not playing tonight. He will be detained as a precaution. He will be further evaluated on Monday when we are back in Pittsburgh. “

I heard that the team was dissatisfied with the details of Marino’s injury – three interruptions in his cheekbone requiring surgery – were learned by our outlet Friday, but I don’t know if that contributed to this vague update. Anyway, it sounds like there will be another update on Monday.

• I saw Marino outside the dressing room after the game. He has a shine and a half around the left eye. Swollen and dark. That is why, I think, doctors would not immediately perform a procedure on it. It may also explain why he didn’t fly home early. Old team followers will remember that Ben Lovejoy’s the face was once shot unrecognizable during a flight that was subsequently hit in the face by a puck in the same way.

• Hoffman is an unlimited free agent this summer, so, theoretically, an available rental. He would stand by it Chris Kreider on top of my wish list if I am Rutherford. Fatal release from anywhere on the ice rink, as he showed by neatly hitting Jarry from the right spot to the blocker side this night.

• I am not someone who drops name, and I am certainly not someone who becomes star truck, but I had the privilege of meeting each other Bobby Orr, thanks to the friendly introduction of his old keeper, Eddie Johnston. We had a good conversation. I will not forget.

• Talking about people: thanks to everyone who made our subscriber membership at the first break …

(caption id = “attachment_957480” align = “aligncenter” width = “640”) Meetup for subscribers, BB&T Center. – FRIENDLY PASSERBY (/ caption)

… and that applies to everyone who came before or after it was broken by a friendly passerby!

• I am now going back across Alligator Alley to Bradenton, where Alex Stumpf and I are working together to cover the opening of the spring training for the Pirates from Monday morning.

THE ESSENTIALS

• Box score

• Video highlights

• NHL scoreboard

• NHL classification

THE INJURY

• John Marino (cheekbone)

• Nick Bjugstad (nuclear muscle surgery)

• Brian Dumoulin (ankle operation)

• Jake Guentzel (shoulder surgery)

• Dominik Kahun (concussion)

THE LINEUPS

Sullivan’s lines and pairs:

McCann-Crosby-Simon

Rust-Malkin-Hörnqvist

Aston-Reese-Blueger-Tanev

Galchenyuk-Lafferty-Angello

Johnson-Letang

Pettersson-Schultz

Riikola-Ruhwedel

And for Joel Quenneville’s Panthers:

Huberdeau-Barkov-Dadonov

Connolly-Trocheck-Acciari

Vatrano-Toninato-Hoffman

Hawryluk-Sceviour-Pysyk

Yandle Ekblad

Stillman-Stralman

Matheson-Weegar

THE GRID

The Penguins would fly home on Sunday, after which they have a day off. They resume practicing Monday at 11 a.m. in Cranberry.

THE COVER

Visit our team page for all.

PHOTO GALLERY

(caption id = “attachment_957525” align = “aligncenter” width = “1000”) Penguins vs. Panthers, February 8, 2020, Sunrise, Fla. – GETTY / DKPS (/ caption)

Log in to your account to continue reading: