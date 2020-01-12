Penguins' Sidney Crosby expects to be back from an injury next week

Sidney Crosby’s long-term injury seems to have almost come to an end as he prepares for his return to the Pittsburgh Penguins line-up.

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reported during Saturday’s Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada that Crosby has been in the final days of his absence since undergoing a hernia operation.

“He skated with the Penguins in Arizona today and made full contact,” Johnston said. “With that training, he wouldn’t even rule out that he might be playing in Sunday’s game against the Coyotes.”

Although a possible return for Crosby against Arizona would be the best scenario for Pittsburgh, Johnston believes he will probably return at some point next week. When the 32-year-old is ready to return, he doesn’t get much time to get up to speed with the penguins playing six games in the next 10 days.

Earlier in the week, Crosby took a wrong shot from Patric Hornqvist and took it upon himself to discuss the situation on Saturday when he talked to reporters about his absence for as long as he was.

“The hockey gods don’t want me in the line-up right now, I think,” Crosby joked to Penguin’s team reporter Michelle Crechiolo. “I’m glad I didn’t get through it. You can look at it in two different ways, right? Not hit in the face and I’m here to talk about it and laugh about it. Just a little setback in coming back . “

Crosby has not played since November 9, after an operation on November 14. His return will provide much needed relief for the Penguins, whose injury misery continues when forward Jake Guentzel was placed on December 31 with an injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh’s head coach, believes that putting his captain back in practice has had a major impact on the team because of his presence on the ice and the way he competes during exercise.

“As he practices, it’s amazing how he influences our team,” Sullivan said. “The pace of the exercise simply increases considerably.

“I think this is just an honor for how hard he works and his habits. It’s contagious among our group. I know our boys are excited when he’s with us. I think it improves our team morale. Our energy was great today. We really liked the pace. And we thought Sid had a strong practice. “

In 17 games this season, Crosby has five goals and 12 assists.