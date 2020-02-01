Penguins send Anthony Angello “definitely had butterflies” in his NHL debut

Anthony Angello made his long-awaited NHL debut in Friday’s 4-3 extension over the Flyers.

Angello, a second-year professional, has been waiting for this day for a long time.

“I definitely had butterflies,” Angello told me after the game. “I’d probably say warm up and the first few services there. After I settled down, it’s the same hockey game. I tried to do my bit, make an impact, do as much as possible and the rest, take good care of themselves. “

To get rid of those butterflies, it helped to put things in perspective.

“I got pretty good advice from my mental coach and said it’s the same sheet of ice, the same hockey game, the same rules,” Angello said. “It’s just a larger audience. Just relax, have fun and enjoy it.”

The Penguins players let Angello take the usual rookie round in warm-ups, and he was able to step on an NHL ice for the first time for a regular season game and really enjoy the moment.

“That was pretty cool,” he said. “My dad wanted me to make sure I looked around and put everything in. It was fun to drive a few laps, to hear everyone cheer. It was a privilege and a great honor to have this shirt over my head for it. first. “

Angello said it was only in that rookie round that he really started playing that he was now an NHL player and that he could settle down mentally in the second period.

Angello had 16 friends and family members present for the game, many of whom wore Angello’s jerseys throughout his career. Some wore No. 57 Pittsburgh sweaters. One was wearing the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton sweater by Angello, the other had a sweater in his time at Cornell University and two had the sweater by Angello of the Omaha Lancers of the USHL.

“It was great,” Angello said she could bring so many people to Pittsburgh to support him. “I am really happy that (the Penguins) helped make that whole event possible. I am really happy that they could all be here.”

Angello played 4:13 in the win and skated on the fourth line Andrew Agozzino and Alex Galchenyuk. He and his line did not score points or shot on goal (they were not on the ice for any off-offs in the attack zone) and Angello blocked one shot.

Around the job

• The penguins wore their white jerseys so that the Flyers could wear their black alternatives, which led to some chatter as to whether teams should regularly wear dark uniforms at home, or white uniforms as it used to be. If you ask me, I like what the AHL does: white sweaters at home in the first half of the season, then a switch to dark sweaters in the second half.

• The Penguins have paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of the helicopter crash for the national anthem with a moment of silence (where people actually remained silent). More about this. The signage of PPG Paints Arena was also illuminated in Lakers colors, purple and gold, a nice subtle touch:

PPG Paints Arena lit up in Lakers colors for Kobe Bryant.

• The Penguins celebrated the Black Hockey History Day, a day focused on increasing the representation of black athletes (and fans!) In sports. The Black Hockey History mobile museum, which celebrates the performance of NHL players such as Willie O’Ree and Trevor Daleyand women want players Blake Bolden and Sarah nurse, was parked outside the arena for fans to experience.

The Penguins also organized the Black Girl Hockey Club (a group that includes both men and women despite its name, and non-black allies who want to grow the game) in a suite, giving them a tour of the arena in the morning and a meet-and-greet with some players after the game. The club also met local children earlier in the day:

Representation is important.

• At the first TV timeout, the penguins put an “Oskar Strong” message on the video board for Flyers Oskar Lindblom, who is currently fighting the Ewing sarcoma. Before the game, some players wore shirts with the same message:

• Chad Ruhwedel was absent during the first few minutes of the third period for an unknown reason. Justin Schultz played with Jack Johnson in his absence.

BEHIND THE SCENES

• Jake Guentzel was outside the dressing room after the game still wore a sling.

• Crosby had the MVP of the game award, the fire helmet, in his stable after the game. Not exactly a difficult decision there.

• There was a group of about 15 boys dressed in real penguin costumes in the bottom of the stands. After the race I saw them all alone, still in full dress, dancing in a circle in the rain outside the arena. The Penguins announced they were after the game Sidney Crosby‘s friends from Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia.

THROUGH THE NUMBERS

• In five to five, the Penguins tried only five shots in the third period, while the Flyers tried 26. The Penguins were 17-4 at the time.

• Dominik Simon led with three takeaways. No other penguin had more than one.

• Three players – Brandon Tanev, Zach Aston-Reeseand Patric Hornqvist – each had four hits.

• Bryan Rust is on average 0.59 goals per match, the highest average in the team. The last time a Penguins player ended a season with a better goal per game rate was when Evgeni Malkin on average .67 goals per game in the 2011-12 season, when he scored 50 goals in 75 games. Malkin was an All-Star and won the Art Ross, Ted Lindsay, Hart that year.

MILESTONES

• Kris Letang‘s power-play goal brought him into first place of the all-time power play goals of the Penguins scored by a defender, with 41. Paul Coffey is in second place with 40, followed by Sergei Gonchar with 37, and Randy Carlyle with 28.

• Crosby’s overtime goal was the 16th overtime goal of his career.

• Malkin surpassed former Sabers, Canucks, Maple Leafs and Devils forward Alexander Mogilny for the third most versatile career point games among Russian NHL players, with 287. Alex Ovechkin is in first place with 357, and Sergei Fedorov is in second place with 315.

THEY SEE IT

• Crosby: “It was just a good game. Both teams didn’t give up a ton, I think the shots were 3-3 after the first, something around there. Both teams played tight and hard to play against. I think we were guilty of leaning back, but I thought our mentality was definitely in the right place in the first two periods. “

• Mike Sullivan: “(Jarry) has made a number of major rescues for us, especially in the last 10 minutes of the period that allowed us to work overtime. That is what he did for us. It’s hard to win in this competition if you don’t get that timely rescue and he made some for us in the third period. “

• Schultz: “Everything was a bit rusty, but I thought it would be pretty good if I stepped in.”

THE OTHER SIDE

• Head coach Alain Vigneault: “I enjoyed our 5 out of 5 game tonight. We thought we got better and our performance got better as the game progressed, both defensively and offensively. Against a fairly good hockey team we have five reasonably well played hockey periods . Now we have a point tonight. “

• Forward Tyler Pitlick: “Of course you want to get two points. It is what it is. I thought we had made a good effort. We played very well in the third period. Most of the game played a simple game. Did not have much in sales or something like that. So I thought we had made a good effort. “

• Goalkeeper Brian Elliott about the game winner: “(Crosby) just came around the corner. … Just made a good shot. Usually when you lose possession, you either have to make a big rescue or have boys make a good play, and there I have no one invented. “

• Forward Jakub Voracek scored the only goal of the first period. He has more goals (23) and points (43) in 43 games against the Penguins than any other team in the NHL career.

• The overtime point tied up the Flyers with the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes for the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

