Penguins See larger image Beyond Revenge Vs. Philly

The Pittsburgh Penguins made it clear that they would not play angered Friday night in their rematch against the Philadelphia Flyers. They won’t even play a hangry.

Certainly, they were completely unsatisfied – to say the least – with their 3-0 loss in January 21 in Philadelphia, the first half of a long home game against the Flyers.

That was the eve of a break with All-Star weekend and a day for both clubs. When the Penguins returned for training on Thursday, they had received the chip on their shoulder and put things in a healthy perspective.

“I think the great thing about it is that we have played that game and that we have taken a break, so we can actually put it aside, forget everything and just try to concentrate on resting and what awaits us,” defender Kris Letang said.

“It’s good that a game like this one took place just before an eight-day break. You forget. The fun part of the season is coming.”

Fun. That’s what the Penguins think of the last eight plus weeks of the season, a period that can be tough and emotional.

It is the unofficial second half, although the team has actually registered 50 games, with the last 32 (including 28 against Eastern Conference teams) and the stretch run to determine their playoff status. And that – for a club that ranks second in its division, the Metropolitan, and fourth in the NHL rankings overall and has plowed an incredible range of injuries – is fun.

That could explain the pep in their step Thursday when everyone returned from the break.

“I think we came back refreshed and energetic,” said winger Bryan Rust. “I think it was the most excitement I have seen in the (dressing room) room for a while. Everyone was happy to see each other again.”

Hanging on a rematch with Philadelphia was not part of their thinking process. They looked at a bigger picture.

“It was a good part of the days to get away a bit and rest and recharge and get ready for a lot of games the rest of the year,” said Center and Captain Sidney Crosby. “We want to build on the way we have played so far. We didn’t feel good at our last game in Philadelphia, but I think we played good hockey before that. “

Specifically pressured to get rid of the disastrous game against the Flyers and to face them again, Crosby did not break the pace in terms of talking about the conversation.

“They played well,” he said about the Flyers. “They didn’t give up much. I don’t think we made many mistakes. I feel like we just didn’t generate enough. It happens. You don’t want to make a habit of it.”

Coach Mike Sullivan, who was not typically critical in his remarks after the game after the loss to the Flyers, was back to his measured, supportive ways when the team met again.

“Obviously, if you don’t have a game that we were all familiar with, you will try to respond appropriately – and I don’t think any of us were happy with the game we played,” he said. “This is an adult group. They understand that. Hopefully we can spend a much better effort (Friday) night. “

It’s not that the penguins have forgotten the heated rivalry with their hostile divisions in the state entering the rematch at PPG Paints Arena – “I’m sure the building will rock. Both teams had a break at the same time. We will both be excited to come back, “said defender Jack Johnson.

It is not even certain that the rivalry will not simmer and maybe even cook once the game starts.

It’s just that the penguins say they have their priorities right.

“We have a big lead ahead of us,” Johnson said. “It is an important part. We place ourselves in a good position, but there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Although both teams may be susceptible to rust, at least physically, the Penguins expect that this is not a problem.

“I don’t think it’s a physical problem,” Johnson said. “You just want to get some of your puck touches and feel that everything on the ice is synchronous. I think guys take care of themselves, get a few training sessions during the break so they can keep going. That is never a problem. “

Letang skated as one of the team’s two All-Star representatives, but he did more than that, and he trusts that his teammates did the same.

“There are boys who skate. I skated for a few days,” Letang said. “But I also trained at home to try and keep my legs going.”