Penguins' Sam Miletic Helps Atlantic Division Win Star Classic

Perspectives of penguins Sam Miletic represented Wilkes-Barre / Scranton at the AHL All-Star Classic Sunday and Monday this week, and helped the Atlantic Division win the tournament.

Miletic was added to Atlantic Division roster last week to replace Andrew Agozzino, who was unable to attend the event.

In Sunday’s skills competition, Miletic participated in the Rapid Fire, Pass and Score and Breakaway Relay competitions. In Breakaway Relay, he was the only one of five shooters in his round to score from the perspective of Blackhawks goaltenders Kevin Lankinen:

Monday’s All-Star Classic followed a three-on-three round robin. Miletic scored no goals in the Atlantic’s opening game, a 3-1 loss to the Central Division. He registered two assists and the breakaway winner in a 3-2 victory over the Pacific Division:

“I did the same thing in the shootout yesterday (in the Skills Competition), the same move,” said Miletic on the team’s website. “I had a lot of time, not a lot of control. I thought to myself,” Did it work yesterday, why not today? “And of course, it worked.”

The Atlantic Division clinched a spot in the final game with a 5-2 victory over the North Division, and regained the Central Division in the final, winning a 3-1 victory. The Guardians of the Capitals Vitek Vanecek was named MVP after allowing two goals in four games.

THE ROSTER MOVES

• Transmits Agozzino, Sam Lafferty, Joseph Blandisiand defender Kevin Czuczman were reassigned to Wilkes-Barre for the Pittsburgh Star Break and week off on January 22.

• Defenders Michael Kim and Matt Abt and before Chris Brown were assigned to Wheeling on January 24.

• Forward Andreas Martinsen asked for release so that he could return to Europe. He signed with the Swiss club EV Zug on January 27.

THE WOUNDS

• Forward Ben sexton suffers an upper body injury from training camp.

• Forward Kasper Bjorkqvist came out until May after suffering knee surgery, thus ending his season. He last played on October 19.

GAMES

• Jan. 21: in San Antonio, 3-2 overtime victory

The Rampage took a 1-0 lead with the only goal in the first period, and Anthony Angello scored the lone goal of the second period, his 16th of the year, to tie the game.

Kevin Roy The Penguins gave a 2-1 lead halfway through the third period, and the Rampage tied the game with 1:03 left to force extra time.

Jordy Bellerive scored his sixth goal of the season at 4:27 overtime to earn the win.

Bellerive led the Penguins with six shots on goal as they outscored the Rampage, 29-25.

Casey DeSmith won with 23 saves on 25 shots.

The Penguins went 0: 1 on the power play and 5: 5 on the penalty spot.

• Jan. 24: in Charlotte, 5-4 win

The Penguins took a 2-0 lead in the first period with David Warsofskyis the sixth goal of the year, a power play goal, and Cole cassels‘fifth.

Warsofsky strengthened their lead in the second period with their second of the match and the seventh of the year. The Ladies scored the next three goals – one in power, two in strength – to level the game. The second goal of the game and the sixth of the year for Cassels regained the lead for the Penguins.

Lafferty scored a power play goal eight seconds into the third period to extend the lead, his second goal in the American League this season. The Checkers added another power play goal halfway through the third period, but their rally failed.

Warsofsky was the No. 1 star of the game with two goals and two assists, and Cassels was the No. 2 star with two goals and one assist for each of the Penguins’ other three goals.

Lafferty led the Penguins with five shots on goal 40-36.

DeSmith took the win with 36 saves on 40 shots.

• Jan. 25: in Charlotte, 4-2 victory

The Checkers took the lead after 55 seconds with the only goal in the first period.

In the middle of the second period, Bellerive scored two goals three minutes apart, their seventh and eighth goals of the year, to give the Penguins the edge. The Ladies tied the game late in the period.

Thomas Di Pauli scored his seventh of the year, the match winner, with 1:27 left in the third period. He sealed the victory with an empty net goal 15 seconds from the end.

Agozzino and Miletic each had four shots on goal to lead the Penguins as they edged the Checkers 31-26.

Emil Larmi won with 24 saves on 26 shots.

The Penguins went 0-for-3 on power play and did not take a penalty of their own free will.

THE LEADERS

• goals: Angello, 16 in 45 games

• assists: Warsofsky, 20 in 34 games

• Points: Agozzino, 33 in 37 games

• Percentage of savings: Tokarski, .932 in 13 games

• Goals against average: Tokarski, 1.76 in 13 games

THE COMBINATIONS

Adam Johnson – Cole Cassels – Anthony Angello

Sam Miletic – Andrew Agozzino – Sam Lafferty

Kevin Roy – Joseph Blandisi – Thomas Di Pauli

Jordy Bellerive – Chase Berger – Jake Lucchini

Pierre-Olivier Joseph – Jon Lizotte

David Warsofsky – Zach Trotman

Niclas Almari – Kevin Czuczman

CLASSIFICATION

• After this week, the Penguins record is 22-16-3-4, sixth in the Atlantic division with eight teams.

• Power play is 18.8 percent, 14th in the 31-team league. The penalty is 79.7% in total, 27th in the league.

SCHEDULE

• The Penguins will return home after a six-game road trip Friday when they welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (18-21-1-5). They will host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (15-25-4-1) on Saturday. The Phantoms and Sound Tigers are the two teams below the Penguins in the Atlantic Division standings.

GOALS OF THE WEEK

Angello deflected a Jon Lizotte stroke:

Roy deflected a John Nyberg stroke:

Bellerive was the hero of overtime:

THE PODCAST

• Jordy Bellerive joined Nick Hart on the show this week:

WILKES-FUN THING BAR

DeSmith is passionate about disc golf and taught Larmi how to play. While DeSmith was absent on vacation during the AHL all-star break, Larmi decided to play alone. It did not go well:

Go golf on disc, they said

It will be fun they said pic.twitter.com/Z36BqAbQNt

– Emil Larmi (@emillarmi) January 27, 2020

Yes. He went to the beach and let me make records in muddy woods. Thanks Casey. https://t.co/10Cdkgrp2B

– Emil Larmi (@emillarmi) January 27, 2020

