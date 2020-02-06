Penguins’ results mask the recent grind

Parts

TAMPA, Fla. – With all due respect to all 82 games of fun during the entire NHL winter, the regular season still doesn’t come down to a whit next to what follows.

The same applies to the results.

So please take this in the right context, but the penguins have won four of their last six games, including concise results about the Bruins, Flyers and capitals … and frankly, they have not been near their best yet . None of them. Nowhere near what they had been before.

It has been just as clear to the eye – especially in embarrassing skewed third periods against the last two – as it has done through advanced analysis: the five-in-five game of the Penguins, generally the most important indicator for the overall performance of a team, the NHL is the second worst of these past six games, as measured by a pathetic 42.86 Corsi for percentage. Broken down, they are outscored by 13-9, outshot by 154-111, and have given up 48 high-hazard scoring opportunities while generating 37.

The only team in competition a with a lower Corsi For percentage in that period?

Yes, the red wings.

Tristan Jarry and Matt Murray saved the collective bacon in the last two games and others, and that’s always welcome, but it’s a worthless formula for success. Jarry made 12 rescues on very dangerous chances against Philadelphia, 10 Murray in Washington. And this behind a team that is still in fourth place throughout the season in preventing such opportunities.

Fortunately, the solution, at least in my opinion, is clear: play at the end.

This is not just about good defending. It’s about attacks with the same power and sustained efficiency. It’s about getting the blue line, pushing deep, cycling smartly, displacing the fold before shooting, and then getting the puck back with the same passion. As a complete schedule of Bryan Rust, if you want.

Evgeni Malkinfor its part insists that it is still there.

“We play as a close group, and we play for 60 minutes,” he said below practice yesterday. “In the third period in Washington, people probably say they played better. But they had to score two goals and we played better in the D-zone. It was like a playoff game. “

That’s fair, but if the evidence goes to the extreme, it doesn’t lie. The forward push is lost to a certain extent. And that is understandable. As Kris Letang told me in Winnipeg in October: “This is a demanding way to play.” He did not speak it as a complaint but with pride, and it is still the best summary of this Mike Sullivan system I heard. It is heavy. It is stressful.

It is also the only way to play. At least for this team.

Not to be that guy, but the capitals have a better, deeper roster than the penguins min Jake Guentzel. And the Lightning, the opponent here tonight at Amalie Arena, is much better, deeper than the capitals. It matters. Apart from being upset, those two teams and the Bruins are the ones to beat the Penguins in April and May, and they’re all better at the moment.

They also remain that way unless both of the following situations occur:

1. Jim Rutherford must replace a significant percentage of Guentzel’s elite ability to support an attack. I seriously doubt that he will land a finisher with 40 goals – and I am not sure if I want that because it would certainly cost a first round – but it must at least be someone to help consider this. That player is not Dominik Kahun, is not one of the younger children, nobody is internal.

2. Continue playing the right way.

That is for everyone. It has fallen from the past few games, regardless of the staff. And if anyone thought the Flyers and Capitals had begun to expose it, wait until they see how the Bolts will blow it up.

• The NHL has no better team than the one based here. And these double horrors are just the tip of it:

If the visitors do not circle the evening Andrei Vasilevskiy, those numbers there will increase exponentially. With company.

• There is no reason for that Juuso Riikola to sit in front Chad Ruhwedel, and not just because it is Ruhwedel or Justin Schultz, both judges, to play on his wrong side. The fact is that Riikola was more than solid in the absence of Schultz, and his overall five-to-five work through the 28 games he played is the second among the team’s defenders, only at Letang, although it is the worth emphasizing that Jacques Martin tries to stop him from starting services on faceoffs in the defense zone.

What it comes down to: he has been good and he is only getting better. While sitting it feels like he prefers the veteran, but that tiebreaker should not apply here.

“It’s not the ideal scenario,” Sullivan admitted here yesterday. “But given the circumstances, we believe that these are the best six defenders we have in the line-up.”

We will see.

• Does not matter who starts in goal. Not tonight. Not Saturday in Sunrise. Not until Game 1 of the playoffs. Sullivan is blessed with two options that both play at their best. He has everything to gain, including managing a busy schedule in advance, by simply rotating them. So, Jarry versus Lightning, Murray versus Panthers, etc.

• That does not mean that they have matching seasons. They are not, as Taylor Haase breaks today.

• It must be uplifting for Guentzel, Brian Dumoulin and all injured players to be on this trip. The team did not announce this, but they have a beach day in Fort Lauderdale when they come across the state, and having everyone around is exactly what a class hockey management would do.

• I have no idea which ‘media’ is being referred to here, but if they are Pittsburgh media, this statement is miles beyond the line:

"Maybe Phil has not been the media favorite, but I can tell the staff that we have all given Phil a real kick." – @Penguins VP, Media Relations Jennifer Bullano Ridgley on Phil Kessel.

New podcast for Executive Suite: https://t.co/e1gyzqP8XT pic.twitter.com/vLiqftFQVc

– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) 5 February 2020

I never speak for someone other than myself, but if anyone in the Pittsburgh media ever had a problem with it Phil Kessel, it would be news to me. And it certainly didn’t apply to me. I had a great time with the man. Never a bad experience. Never a bad thought.

The hard irony of the above statement is that Kessel was often crude in the Penguins media relationships, as seen and reported by multiple outlets on multiple occasions.

• Kevin Colbert’s one-year extension qualifies as news as far as it didn’t exist until yesterday, but that’s about it. He never left the Steelers so quickly and when the day comes, he will retire to his backyard barbecue. He is a hitchhiker.

Despite his regular Joe persona, he is also as driven as they come. He is not about to run out of a team that he and others rightly see as a true contender Ben Roethlisberger’s back to full health. No one is better equipped to meet the remaining needs and no one is better connected to the head coach to understand those needs.

It is nevertheless a good development. Apparently. Imagine the alternative.

• The Steelers’ defense is already better than that of the NFL playoffs, right through the Super Bowl. And that is with all due respect Nick Bosa and the 49ers, but they have none Minkah Fitzpatrick or a T.J. Watts, and the Steelers have their Bosa – albeit older Cam Heyward.

• Where is it written in stone Javon Hargrave can’t be saved?

No, really, what’s so expensive that has to be added to the crime?

Bud Dupree costs a coin, but that is largely covered Antonio Brown’s departure. And I get that the Steelers can use a reliably receding and tight end. But the latter would come along Vance McDonald is cut, resulting in savings, and the first to be most likely a second-round draw choice that will make rookie minimal.

Don’t risk it with this defense. Find a way. Hargrave is legitimate.

• Difficult to not be happy for the Chiefs, before Andy Reidand, really, for one of the most passionate, vocal and identifiable fan bases in the NFL. Unless you have been to Arrowhead, you will not fully appreciate that. That these people remain so hardy for a period of 50 years of drought, that’s what it’s all about. Congratulations to everyone.

Trading Mookie Betts marks one of the worst days in the recent history of Red Sox https://t.co/BzbPXKeEGE via @BostonGlobe

– Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) 5 February 2020

• Wait, the red Sox dumped one of the elite talents of Major League Baseball because they could not / could not pay him?

And Bostonians are appalled about this and call for new ownership?

And the Dodgers and their endless billions boldly brag about their right if only they can?

Why, it is almost as if something spectacular is wrong with the economy of the game that we are even doing things like this. You know, instead of only all teams having an equal chance because of the salary limit as in any other North American professional sport.

Crazy.

• For the billionth time, for everyone everywhere who calls a “salary floor”: “There is no such thing as a floor without a cap, no such thing as a cap without a floor, no such thing as without extensive income distribution.

It is never necessary to be eligible for wanting a cap “as long as there is a floor,” as I read and hear too often. One cannot do without the other.

• Good on it Ben Cherington to make more changes to the Pirates development staff than we had realized until the complete list was released yesterday. But also good for Cherington, because he didn’t feel the need to throw people out just because they were Neal Huntington’s. As I have often written over the years, the Pirates also had many great people throughout their system. The majority of the problems were on top of baseball operations.

They’ve all been fired, if you haven’t heard.

• I had only realized in recent weeks based on the information I received about the extent of the damage caused by Frank Connelly only. This will be saved for a Friday Insider shortly. Suffice it to say now that he did not stay exactly in his lane. (No DUI pun intended.)

• The extent to which out-of-season activity influences people’s predictions for the coming season is insane.

Do you remember that the Browns won the Super Bowl?

Yes me neither.

The Pirates have undeniably had a daunting outdoor season, hardly doing anything but act Starling Marte for prospects. I respect every resentment in that regard. People lost their patience forever, and rightly so.

But this nonsense about losing more than 100 games and other equally bad predictions … I mean, did everyone forget the performance of this group during the All-Star break a year ago?

Look, I’m not naive here. I did not see 2020 as a leap in the fight. But I also see no disaster for a long time.

• Midfield, however, needs to be addressed. Can’t be weak there. No excuse for Cherington, certainly not financially, for this to be. This is a step that must be made with a focus on 2020.

• Tough loss for Pitt last night at Notre Dame – the Irish shot 10 for 27 past the bow, including a 7 for 13 first half effort – but Justin Champagnie’s the rise continues unabated: 20 points more, plus 11 rebounds and a stem. He now averages 11.8 points per game and, more strikingly, does it all.

And this too: the next time you are with the Pete, as I was this weekend, you have to keep a close eye on how he grabs the ball. He has mega-sized hands, and he is able to swallow rebounds and strides, even with a single hand.

Kid is a first-year student. They are actually all young and only improve. This entire season was a nice step forward for the program.

• I have almost no superlatives for how Jeff Capel carries himself. He is confident, magnetic, authoritative and authentic. Rare blend.

• Dave Molinari and I are going to the ice rink today. I take the rest of the Penguins trip to Florida, and then return across Alligator Alley for the opening of spring training. I’m really looking forward to that.