All’s well that ends well. The Pittsburgh Penguins played good and better for 40 minutes, but lost their position in the third period and needed overtime to beat the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night. The Penguins stars showed up well on the scoring form and on the ice while Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang and Sidney Crosby scored the OT winner in the Penguins 4-3 OT victory in PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins relied heavily on their goalkeeper Tristan Jarry, especially in the third period. Maybe it was the 9-day resignation. Maybe it was just a bad period.

“In the third period, I thought he was at his best,” said head coach Mike Sullivan. “He has made some big savings for us, especially in the last 10 minutes of the period that gave us the opportunity to work overtime.”

In the first period, the Penguins ran past the fall of the neutral zone of Philadelphia, which stifled them in the final game before the 9-day break on January 19. The Penguins limited themselves to only 19 shots on goal in that match, nor did they exert pressure from Philadelphia. On Friday night, Penguin’s territory and puck dominated, but still didn’t get many shots on the net.

The first period brought the lowest shot total in a period between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers ever together. Stay with the Penguins historian and the awesome Bob Grove man to dig that up.

Penguins defender Justin Schultz returned to the Penguins line-up for the first time since December 17. He was, as head coach Mike Sullivan put it, “decent”, but his good combination with Chad Ruhwedel was not good. Schultz made a splash in his first shift in the game with a wide open scoring opportunity.

“Yes, as soon as I stepped on the ice, I got that chance,” Shultz smiled. “That was nice. I wish I had buried it.”

One of the factors that make the Penguins a very difficult series in every seven-game series this spring is their adaptability. The penguins smelled against Philadelphia last week. On Friday evening, they carried out a neutral zone strategy to get past the neutral zone congestion of Philadelphia.

And they made it look easy.

Pittsburgh Penguins Tactical analysis & report cards:

