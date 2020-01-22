There have been very few games in the Pittsburgh Penguins season in which they did not participate or remained competitive. Just like they did on the opening night, the Penguins score indicated that they were not in their last game for the NHL All-Star break and were easily eliminated by the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night.

Head coach Mike Sullivan is invariably a coach who finds the silver linings or positives to expand. However, on Tuesday evening, the Penguins coach beat his team. Every question was answered negatively.

“No, (the schedule is no excuse). It shouldn’t be,” head coach Mike Sullivan planned. “We just weren’t that good.”

“There was nothing. For me there was a lack of execution, a lack of attention to detail, no sense of urgency. No cooperative game. You can’t play and win that way in this competition.”

Sullivan continued to pack the 19-shot performance of his team, but there was also an opponent.

Philadelphia has established itself in the 1-3-1 counterattack strategy of Alain Vigneault. Vigneault has traditionally given the penguins problems, at least when his team is capable. Philadelphia sucked life out of the game and then tasted of the Penguins errors.

