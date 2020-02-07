Penguin’s Report Analysis & Report Card vs. Tampa Bay PHN +

Something is wrong with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Before joining the Chicken Littles and continuing nervous nabobs of negativity that enjoy when things go wrong, the Penguins made almost a third comeback against perhaps the best team in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, the Penguins were never called in and the Tampa Bay Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov scored the empty netter for a 4-2 Tampa Bay win at Amelia Arena on Thursday night.

At least the Penguins power play set zone time and got shots on goal, on Thursday night? Although the power game was 0-for-5 and was erased in the last 11 chances. However, the team failed to score with a five-to-three score, while it was chasing a goal late in the third period.

“We have to be better, we have to implement, we have to make better decisions,” said head coach Mike Sullivan one day after the Penguins had practiced the power play extensively. “We have to shoot the puck when we get the chance. I thought we look good, five against four.”

Tampa Bay is also pretty good. Their speed pushed up the line-up of the exhausted penguins and opened the game. The tight, sandy defensive effort that determined the season of the Penguins was absent and Tampa Bay enjoyed strange rushes.

The penguins were not sharp and this was apparent in both implementation and adjustments. And their implementation of the adjustments.

