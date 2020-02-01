Penguins remind of Sam Lafferty, no demotions

We will discover it tomorrow. The Pittsburgh Penguins brought Sam Lafferty back on Saturday afternoon for their game against the Washington Capitals, which led the division. But why?

It may seem strange that the penguins recalled Lafferty after training, which Patric Hornqvist missed to address a dental problem, and two days after head coach Mike Sullivan explained why Lafferty was not recalled after the day.

“It’s important for young players to play,” said Sullivan after training on Thursday. Lafferty played for the All-Star break and bye-by-week reduced minutes in the fourth line with the Penguins.

Lafferty, 24, has 10 points, including six goals in 36 NHL games this season. In six AHL games this season, Lafferty has three goals, including a third period goal for the WBS Penguins on Friday night.

The Penguins currently have Andrew Agozzino and Anthony Angello in the line-up based on an emergency call. Angello made his NHL debut on Friday night. Lafferty was not mentioned as an emergency reminder.

The penguins will start a three-game road trip in Washington D.C on Sunday. They will end the trip next week with games against Florida and Tampa Bay.