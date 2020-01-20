The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled Joseph Blandisi from the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins again. The team announced the recall late Monday afternoon, a few hours after head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that winger Dominik Kahun sustained a concussion against the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon.

It is the seventh time this season that the Penguins recalled Blandisi, who played 21 NHL games and scored five points (2g, 3a). Earlier this month, Blandisi played its 100th NHL game, divided between Anaheim, New Jersey and the Penguins.

The resident of Markham, Ontario has the nickname “The Blender” for his fast and persistent game. With the Penguins, Blandisi has alternated between the wings and the middle, awaiting the Penguins needs for recall.

In the AHL, Blandisi played 16 games for the WBS Penguins. Blandisi has eight points, including four goals.

The Penguins have already lost 204 man games due to injuries, and the absence of Kahun will add to that total. This season, Kahun has 27 points (10g, 17a) in 48 games. He is a recent staple with Bryan Rust on the Evgeni Malkin line.

The Penguins play their last game before the All-Star break and see you in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Penguins are 31-13-5 after their comeback victory, 4-3 over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins play for the second time in the Metro Division, four points behind the Washington Capitals.