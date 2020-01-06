Penguins Remind Andrew Agozzino And Reassign Thomas Di Pauli To WBS

Loading...

Penguins called back Andrew Agozzino from Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, Jim Rutherford announced on Monday.

In a corresponding movement, move forward Thomas Di Pauli has been reassigned to Wilkes-Barre.

Agozzino, 29, is from Wilkes-Barre All-Star this season and top scorer with 14 goals and 17 assists in 35 games. Agozzino has played a brief, brief stint in Pittsburgh this season during an emergency recall in October against the Ducks. His line was marked after only 1:44 of ice time, and it was the end of their night. They did not play another quarter.

“Every time you play, you want to play a lot and contribute”, Agozzino said in November. “But that’s how it happens sometimes, it’s nothing you can control.… As a player, you can only control the way you play. The only way to get another opportunity is to play well, so you can’t really focus on what’s going on around you. You really have to focus on your game and how you’re going to play. “

Di Pauli, 25, appeared in his first two NHL games in this final recall. He had a blocked hit, four hits, two shots on goal and a minus-3 odds in 11:58 of his total ice time in his two games.

To continue reading, log into your account: