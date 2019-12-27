Penguins remember Joseph Blandisi, Thomas Di Pauli, Kevin Czuczman of WBS

Loading...

The penguins have retired Joseph Blandisi Y Thomas Di Pauli and defense Kevin Czuczman from Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, Jim Rutherford announced on Friday morning.

The three were previously assigned to Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, at the beginning of the Penguins' vacation. As I explained at that time, that reassignment was not necessarily an indication that someone was returning from an injury, and it was probably just a move to prevent them from unnecessarily accumulating days on an active NHL list that could affect their exemption status in the future. . A player can spend up to 30 days (or 10 games played, whichever comes first) on an NHL list after clearing the exemptions once during the season before he needs to clear the exemptions a second time.

By having all three players in Wilkes-Barre during the holidays, they saved themselves from having some days added to their chips.

Czuczman got the call again Zach Trotman because Trotman is still dealing with a head injury. He last played on December 13.

Di Pauli is still working for his first NHL game after signing with the Penguins in 2016. Czuczman has 13 NHL experience games, all with the Islanders at the end of the 2013-14 season after he finished his college career .

