Penguins recall DeSmith, Di Pauli for specific reasons

The Pittsburgh Penguins remembered goalkeeper Casey DeSmith on Friday and sent Thomas Di Pauli from Wilkes-Barre / Scranton of the American Hockey League, but didn’t panic.

There is no apparent injury or change in the status of the team’s two best goalkeepers, Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry, and there is no indication that a transaction with one of the three goalkeepers is imminent.

The two recalled players will meet the team in Montreal, where the Penguins play the Canadiens on Saturday at Bell Center.

“Of course we don’t have extra (healthy) attackers, so that explains Thomas,” said coach Mike Sullivan on Friday after training at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex and before the penguins flew north.

“The reason we call Casey is because we are leaving Tristan home because we have a 5-hour game against Florida on Sunday, back to back. We just think it makes sense. Tristan is playing against Florida on Sunday.”

DeSmith is likely to dress up as Matt Murray’s backup Saturday. The match against the Panthers is 22 hours later, which means that Jarry does not have to travel back – a journey that has to go through customs – late Saturday night with a short Sunday day.

Jarry has displaced Murray the Penguins goalkeeper in the last month. There were no indications that DeSmith will stay with the NHL club after Saturday or that something has changed with Murray, a double Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins

De Pauli has six goals, 12 points in 22 games for Wilkes-Barre.

DeSmith, who backed up Murray last season and earned a contract extension, but this season was defeated by Jarry, is 10-8-2 with a goal of 2.82 against an average and a percentage of .909 with Wilkes-Barre .

“He has been really good. Casey is a keeper of the NHL caliber,” Sullivan said.