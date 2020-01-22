The Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned their AHL call-ups, including Sam Lafferty, to the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins on Tuesday evening. In total, the five players shaken back and forth from the WBS Penguins while the Penguins have had to deal with a seemingly never-ending series of injuries have been sent back to the AHL, according to Penguins GM Jim Rutherford.

Attackers Lafferty, Joseph Blandisi, Andrew Agozzino and defender Kevin Czuczman were sent back to the AHL, presumably for a few reasons. First, the Penguins have a salary saving without the players on the NHL roster and the players stay in shape by playing for the WBS Penguins

The WBS Penguins play two games before the next Penguins game on January 31 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Agozzino, 29, has one assist in nine games with the Penguins. In 30 NHL games divided between the Penguins and Colorado, Agozzino has six points (1g, 5a).

Lafferty, 24, has been a major constituent of the penguins tied up by injuries since October. He has 10 points (4g, 6a) in 36 NHL games, but only four points in his last 26 games. The resident of Hollidaysburg deserved attention and positive reviews after a strong training camp and rejoined the team when the injuries increased. He scored six points in his first 10 NHL games.

Blandisi, 25, has driven his car a few miles. The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled Blandisi seven times this season. His next trip to Pittsburgh will be his eighth. The fast forward has five points (2g, 3a) in 16 NHL games.

Czuczman (pronounced Churchman) has not yet appeared in a game for the Penguins and has not played in the NHL since 2013-14 when he played 14 games for the New York Islanders.

The Penguins are now on a nine-day NHL break, including the NHL All-Star break and goodbye week. The Penguins lost 3-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday-evening.