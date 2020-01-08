Penguins Raised Unlikely Winning Hand Against Vegas Golden Knights

Loading...

LAS VEGAS – The Penguins would not have been the first visitors to leave this city with their broken minds and their empty pockets.

Heck, much of Las Vegas was built on the basis of broken hopes and dreams.

But sometimes people who come here find a way to challenge the odds.

They hit a hot streak at the roulette table or draw a series of improbable good hands while playing blackjack.

Or, in the case of the Penguins, somehow manage to win a match, 4-3, even if they are dominated, 35-16, by a team which had won its previous four games and operates in one of the noisiest sites in the NHL.

And that’s how the Penguins hit the jackpot Tuesday night at the T-Mobile Arena, taking two points from the Golden Knights.

“It certainly wasn’t the way we made it, that’s for sure”, Mike Sullivan said. “But it’s a victory. We were certainly not at our best. We have Tristan (Jarry) in order and we got an opportunistic score. “

And they needed each of the 32 stops that Jarry made just hours after learning that he had been selected to replace Joonas Korpisalo of Columbus in the NHL All-Star Game.

It does not matter Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist had bet them to a 2-0 lead by beating Marc-Andre Fleury during the first seven minutes, 10 seconds of the opening period. Where Dominik Kahun pushed their lead to three with a power-play goal at 4:18 of the second.

The Penguins’ offensive dried up like a drop of rain in the desert after Hornqvist’s goal – they only generated 10 shots for the rest of the game – and they have spent much of the last two periods trying to repel the repeated assaults of Vegas.

“They intensified things and we had a little trouble getting the pucks out,” said Kahun. “They also have a good team. It is not easy in this league.”

No, it certainly isn’t, but the Penguins had developed remarkable talent to find ways to overcome adversity this season.

This time their margin of victory was provided by Brandon tanev, who pulled a long pass from Kris Letang and carried the puck to the right side before cutting to the net and – after escaping a poke-check attempt by Fleury – dragging a shot inside the left post.

Poke-checking is one of Fleury’s favorite and most effective tools, but Tanev seemed to be prepared for it.

“He is an aggressive goalkeeper and our goalkeeper coach (Mike Buckley) does a great job of giving us a pre-scout, “said Tanev.” I was lucky to move and wait for him, and he entered. “

Tanev scored at 2:15 of the third period and gave the Penguins a two-goal cushion.

The pass that led to his goal put an exclamation mark on a solid performance by Letang, who had chained several games below normal before the Penguins headed west on Monday.

“It was a great pass,” said Tanev. “He showed why he is a star. He has a great vision.”

Coincidentally or otherwise, Letang’s good performance came hours after he too was named to the all-star game – and after he stayed on the ice after the Penguins’ skating on game day to work on his game.

“He cares so much and he is so invested in helping the Penguins win,” said Sullivan. “He wants to be at his best.”

That night, at least, Letang was.

Although the Golden Knights, who dominated most of the second period, looked a bit deflated after Tanev scored, they were rejuvenated when Reilly Smith threw a shot in front of Jarry at 12:45 pm to bring the score to 4-3.

This triggered a very stressful stretch for the Penguins, especially when Malkin was penalized for tripping at 5:17 p.m.

The Penguins made a big mistake, whether it was a failure or a missed save, in overtime against a team that had controlled the game for much of the evening.

They could not have appreciated their chances of this happening.

It didn’t matter, though, because the Penguins didn’t make that big mistake, and Jarry stopped everything that Vegas threw at him the rest of the way.

“Especially in the third period tonight, as Vegas was pushing hard, I thought we did pretty well,” said Sullivan.

The Penguins, it should be noted, entered the game expecting to be severely tested by the Golden Knights, who trailed them by only three points in the general classification.

“It’s a hard working team with a lot of skills,” said Letang. “They showed us tonight why they have been successful in recent years.”

Indeed, while the Vegas coach Gerard Gallant volunteered to say his team had suffered “a few self-inflicted injuries” as a result of poor puck handling at the start of the game, conceding that the Golden Knights had almost gotten over everything they were facing in this match.

“When we got that first goal and moved to 3-1, we thought we were going to come back and have a chance to win a hockey game,” he said. “And we did it, we fought back, made 4-3 and had a good chance in the last three or four minutes.

“We fought back and almost got there. But it was not enough.”

Most nights, against most teams, Vegas’ effort would have been.

But most of the teams the Golden Knights will face are not these penguins, who have grown accustomed to overcoming long odds and popping up points out of nowhere, like props in a Penn and Teller show.

“It’s not always pretty,” said Sullivan. “Tonight was an example. But for the most part, our guys have played fairly competitive hockey and have earned a lot of points that we have accumulated so far.

“We know we weren’t at our best. We definitely have to move on. But again, I give our players a lot of credit. They fight hard. We compete hard. is never for lack of effort with this group. They find ways. “

