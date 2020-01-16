Just two days after injecting Sidney Crosby back into their line-up, the Pittsburgh Penguins play their penultimate match for the all-star break on the road against the defending Eastern Conference champions. The Penguins will face the Boston Bruins on Thursday in TD Garden, where they have lost seven consecutive games.

Thursday’s game begins a play where the penguins will play six of their next eight games on the road, but have nine days off before they jump into the flesh of the play.

The Penguins start Tristan Jarry in the net. Boston will tap Jaroslav Halak after Tuukka Rask was added to the IR early Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Penguins found an offensive shock in the first game of Sidney Crosby after missing 28 games due to nuclear muscle operations. Crosby scored a goal and three assists and Evgeni Malkin added two goals and an assist in the Penguins 7-3 win on Tuesday. After a strange start due to a line-up error from Minnesota, which cost them their sixth defender and forced them to play with 13 attackers, the Penguins fired two goals in the first period.

Malkin opened the score with a goal for the power play after a series of effective zone entry and accurate passes. Jared McCann added to the efforts of his teammate by scoring his 14th of the year on a tic-tac-toe line-up.

The two-goal lead lasted most of the second until the Penguins continued with less than six minutes. Evgeni Malkin skated into the zone on a partial escape and dropped a no-look pass on Bryan Rust, who is tearing a wrist shot home. Although Malkin had two of the three goals of the Penguins in his hands, he was not ready because he would add his second power-play count a little later. Malkin fired a shot that broke to put his team to four. Kris Letang picked up his 400th NHL assist career on goal. Minnesota found a number of positive points in the period when Zach Parise (15) scored with less than three minutes remaining in the period to take the lead.

After Minnesota opened the third with a Marcus Foligno (9) marker to reduce the lead to two, the Penguins exploded for three goals. Sidney Crosby (6), Dominik Simon (5), Alex Galchenyuk (5) added all goals in the next 9:16 action to give the Penguins a 7-2 lead. With the Penguins victory secure, Minnesota again rounded the score. Zach Parise threw a good position for the net and put the rebound house in the power play to ruin a solid defensive attempt with 14 seconds to go.

Tristan Jarry gave up three goals in the win but played better than the story his line told. Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 of 29 shots in the loss, including only three out of five on the power play. You can read more about the game Penguins in Dan’s Recap and the PHN Extra Report Card. If target distribution is more your speed, you can view the first power-play goal of PHN’s Chalkboard of the Penguins.

Columbus closed Boston on Tuesday with a 3-0 win. Despite Boston defeating Columbus 34-27 and receiving two late power matches, they couldn’t take enough offense to clear the zero in the goal column. Alexander Wennberg, Kevin Stenlund, Riley Nash score goals for Columbus, who have won four of their last five. Elvis Merzlikins earned the shutout in the net by stopping all 28 shots he faced. Jaroslav Halak, who relieved an injured Tuukka Rask, made 24 saves in the loss.

Notes

A huge key to the current four-game winning streak of the Penguins was the powerful game, which clicked with a success rate of 41.7% during their current win-streak. Continuing, the Penguins scored seven power-play goals during their last nine games dating from December 28, 2019, which is in third place in the NHL at that time

Bryan Rust added another praise to his career season and earned two points (1G-1A) against Minnesota, to achieve a career-high in single-season points with 40 and goals with 19. He currently also runs in a series of four games, his fifth scoring series of four or more games this season. Rust has played lights in the last 16 games, with 14 points (10G-13A), including six multipoints. Since December 10 (the start of his 16-game stretch), the 23 points of Rust are in sixth place in the NHL.

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle, skating)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Justin Schultz (lower body, skates)

Boston Bruins

Connor Clifton (upper body, IR)

Kevan Miller (Knee, LTIR)

Tuukka Rask (Concussion, IR)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins 19.8% (17th NHL) 81.0% (14th NHL)

Boston Bruins27.3% (3rd NHL) 83.0% (7th NHL)

Penguin’s lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Jared McCann Sidney Crosby Dominik Simon

Dominik KahunEvgeni MalkinBryan Rust

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Alex GalchenyukAndrew Agozzino Patric Hornqvist

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Juuso Riikola Chad Ruhwedel

goalie

Tristan Jarry

Matt Murray

